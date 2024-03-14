Roadway Solutions India Secures Rs 1,000 Crore from AG Dynamic Funds for Expansion

Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd. (RSIIL), a prominent player in India's infrastructure sector, has embarked on a significant financial venture, securing nearly Rs 1,000 crore in equity from the Mauritius-based AG Dynamic Funds. This strategic move is aimed at propelling the Pune-based company's expansion and bolstering its future growth prospects. Established in 2017, RSIIL specializes in road development and boasts an impressive order book valued at around Rs 9,000 crore.

Advertisment

Strategic Equity Infusion

RSIIL's Managing Director, Ameet Gadhoke, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with AG Dynamic Funds, marking a pivotal moment in the company's journey. By diluting nearly 13% of its stake, RSIIL aims to raise $120.48 million, reflecting an enterprise value of approximately $1 billion. "The final agreement will be signed soon, and the entire funding is expected within the next three months," Gadhoke stated. This infusion of funds is not just a financial boost but also a strategic alliance, as AG Dynamic Funds will gain a seat on RSIIL's board, with plans to appoint independent directors as well.

Accelerating Growth and Market Presence

Advertisment

The capital raised through this equity deal will be instrumental in accelerating RSIIL's growth trajectory and strengthening its market presence. AG Dynamic Funds, an India-focused fund with investments in both primary and secondary markets, sees this collaboration as a testament to its confidence in RSIIL's potential and its vision for the infrastructure sector. RSIIL has already demonstrated its capabilities by successfully completing orders worth over Rs 4,000 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Gujarat. The additional funds will enable RSIIL to qualify for a broader range of projects, further solidifying its position in the industry.

Future Prospects and Commitment to Growth

With an estimated turnover set to cross Rs 1,500 crore this fiscal year, RSIIL has ambitious plans for the future. The company aims to reach a turnover of Rs 5,000 crore by the fiscal year 2026-27 and is considering launching an Initial Public Offer (IPO) within the next three years. This expansion strategy underscores RSIIL's commitment to leveraging India's vast potential for growth in the infrastructure sector, particularly in road development. "We are excited to have AG Dynamic Funds on board as a significant stakeholder in our journey towards achieving remarkable industry milestones," Gadhoke remarked, highlighting the mutual vision for progress shared by both entities.

As RSIIL embarks on this new chapter with AG Dynamic Funds, the strategic equity infusion is set to catalyze the company's expansion plans, enhancing its capabilities to undertake larger projects and contribute significantly to India's infrastructure development. This partnership not only signifies a robust vote of confidence in RSIIL's operational excellence and growth potential but also marks an important step towards fulfilling the nation's ambitious infrastructure goals.