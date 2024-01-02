RLX Technology Inc ADR’s Stock Price Soars by 4.17%

The landscape of the Consumer Defensive sector was marked by a notable surge as RLX Technology Inc ADR witnessed a 4.17% increase in its stock price at the commencement of the trading session on December 29, 2024, opening at $1.98 per share.

Stock Performance and Predictions

The stock showcased a fluctuation between $2.0399 and $1.95 throughout the day, eventually concluding at $1.92. Over a 52-week duration, the share price has spanned from $1.39 to $3.00. The company reported a sales growth of a remarkable 81.63% over the past five years and an average annual earnings per share deterioration of -71.17%.

Financial Health of RLX Technology Inc ADR

RLX Technology Inc ADR, with its 707 employees, posits a gross margin of +43.66%, an operating margin of +20.14%, and a pretax margin of +33.72%. The company manifests an insider ownership of 8.28% and institutional ownership of 26.43%. The most recent quarter saw the company reporting earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02, surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.01. The net margin was reported at +27.30%, with a return on equity of 9.82%. Analysts predict an EPS of $0.01 for the current fiscal year and a decline to -71.17% for the forthcoming fiscal year.

Key Financial Ratios and Projections

The company’s quick ratio is 14.73, and the price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months is 14.12. The diluted EPS for the trailing twelve months is 0.01, with a projected figure of 0.08 in a year’s time. RLX Technology Inc ADR has experienced an increase in average volume over the past 5 days as compared to the previous year and a stochastic average of 60.40% over the past 100 days. The historical volatility over 14 days is 50.22%, which is less than the volatility over the past 100 days. The stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.93, and the 200-day Moving Average is $1.92.

Resistance levels are identified at $2.04, $2.09, and $2.13, with support levels at $1.95, $1.91, and $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, with 1,570,791K outstanding shares, total sales of 765,540K, and income of 208,960K for the most recent quarter.

RLX Technology Inc has a consensus rating of Buy with an average rating score of 3.00. The forecasted upside of RLX stock is 25.0% from its current price of $2.00. The company does not have a long track record of dividend growth, and insiders have neither sold nor bought any company stock in the past three months. RLX Technology saw an increase in short interest in the month of November, and the company is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Friday, March 8th, 2024.