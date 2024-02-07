Rithm Capital Showcases Strategic Growth and Stable Book Value in 2023 Earnings Call

Rithm Capital Corp, led by Chairman, CEO, and President, Michael Nierenberg, and CFO, Nick Santoro, held its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call, outlining the company's strategic growth and financial performance. The company referenced an earnings supplement available on their website and made forward-looking statements, with an emphasis on their potential variance from actual results.

Stable Book Value Amidst Market Volatility

Despite a volatile market, Rithm Capital's disciplined approach to asset classes and operating companies saw its book value remain stable. The company experienced minor warrant dilution and distributed nearly $500 million to its shareholders. Amid its various strategic transactions, the company's prime focus was on sustaining earnings and expanding its alternative asset business.

Acquisition and Expansion

The company's acquisition of Sculptor and the upcoming acquisition of SLS from Computershare were highlighted as significant steps towards achieving its goal of becoming an alternative asset manager. Rithm Capital's strong positioning in asset classes, including real estate and financial services, readies the company for investment opportunities in 2024.

Performance and Future Outlook

Performance of Rithm Capital and Sculptor in 2023 was noteworthy, with a focus on results for Limited Partners (LPs) and shareholders. Their mortgage company, New Rez, manages a significant portfolio of mortgage servicing rights. The company's financial highlights included a GAAP net loss due to Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR) asset writedowns, but the earnings available for distribution were solid. As a part of its new chapter, Rithm Capital aims to fill funding gaps, with acquisitions like Sculptor and SLS enhancing the company's alternative asset management capabilities. The company's performance across credit funds, multi-strat funds, and real estate was robust in 2023, with a goal to grow Assets Under Management (AUM) with strategic partners.

In the broader macroeconomic context, the company discussed the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates and inflation, alongside Rithm Capital's hedging strategies. These discussions underline Rithm Capital's adaptability and commitment to shareholder value in a complex investment landscape.