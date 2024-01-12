Rising Popularity of Separately Managed Accounts Shakes Up Municipal-Bond Market

A seismic shift is redefining the landscape of the municipal-bond market as the popularity of separately managed accounts (SMAs) surges among affluent investors. This trend is challenging the traditional dominance of mutual funds, with SMAs now holding a significant chunk of U.S. state and local government bonds. The market growth for SMAs has been more than 40% over the past decade, reaching about $750 billion of munis as of the third quarter, according to Citigroup Inc.

The Rise of Separately Managed Accounts

Amidst multi-year high yields, individual investors are increasingly choosing munis via SMAs and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) over traditional mutual funds. The attraction towards SMAs, which started gaining traction in the early 2000s, is not only their individualized nature but also their competitive costs. They often carry lower fees than mutual funds, and these costs have been on a downward trend. Allspring Global Investments, for instance, has seen significant inflows into its offerings.

The Decline of Mutual Funds

On the other hand, mutual funds have been on a decline, shedding more than a quarter of muni assets from their peak in 2021. Data from the Federal Reserve indicates that these funds held about $727 billion of the securities in the third quarter. Currently, SMAs own about 23% of muni bonds, while mutual funds hold about 20%. ETFs, though witnessing growth, still only command a market share of about 3%.

Broader Shifts in Financial Markets

This change in the municipal-bond market is reflective of a broader shift in financial markets where personalized portfolio management and customized strategies are gaining favor over pooled investment vehicles like mutual funds. This trend is not isolated to the bond market; ETFs focusing on Chinese stocks have also seen record inflows, indicating a shift in investor sentiment towards these markets.