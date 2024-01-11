en English
Finance

Rising Interest Rates Make Certificates of Deposit an Attractive Investment

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:50 pm EST
Rising Interest Rates Make Certificates of Deposit an Attractive Investment

Interest rates have been on a significant rise in the past couple of years, making Certificates of Deposit (CDs) an increasingly attractive investment option. Following a period of record lows, CDs have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional savings accounts, providing investors a secure platform for growth.

Why CDs are Gaining Traction

CDs are akin to savings accounts with one major distinction: the investors need to lock in their money for a set period. These periods can range anywhere from a few months to over five years. The interest rates on offer for CDs often surpass those available on savings accounts, and are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), providing a safety blanket to investors.

Finding the Best CD Rates

To secure the best CD rates, investors need to consider two things: the amount they are willing to invest and the length of the term. Higher deposits and longer terms usually yield better rates. Some financial institutions also offer promotional CDs that pack an even higher annual percentage yield (APY), occasionally breaking the 6% barrier. Online tools like DepositAccounts.com can help investors navigate through the myriad of offers and locate the top rates from various banks and credit unions. However, it’s imperative to compare rates for the same CD term for a fair assessment.

Impact of Federal Reserve’s Actions

The Federal Reserve’s recent measures to combat inflation have had a direct impact on CD rates. As the federal funds rate surged, CD rates followed suit. Though inflation has ebbed since the rate hikes, Wall Street investors foresee a possible lowering of rates by the Fed in 2024. Consequently, high returns on short-term CDs could be anticipated in the coming months before a potential decline.

Exercising Due Diligence

Consumers need to exercise caution when choosing a CD. Considering options such as shorter-term CDs or those without early withdrawal penalties might be prudent. Online banking often provides higher rates due to lower overhead costs compared to traditional banks. Local credit unions may also offer competitive rates, but they often come with strings attached such as the requirement of membership and possibly opening additional accounts.

Finance Investments
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

