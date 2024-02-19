Middle-Income Families Struggle as Food Prices Soar in New Zealand

Rising food prices in New Zealand are causing a significant squeeze on middle-income families, with some parents skipping meals to stretch their grocery budget. As per the latest statistics, food prices have seen a 0.9% increase in January 2024 following a four-month decrease, leading to a year-on-year rise of 4%. This price hike has been attributed to higher prices for grocery items like milk, eggs (excluding free-range), and boxed chocolates.

Impact on New Zealand Families

Terri Wright, a working mother from Bay of Plenty, exemplifies the struggle of many families. Managing to feed her family on a $200 weekly grocery budget, she and her husband sometimes resort to eating their children's leftovers or skipping meals. Despite being middle-income earners and budgeting meticulously, the rising food prices create an ongoing challenge for them.

In managing their expenses, Wright's family practices strict budgeting. They shop with a calculator and prioritize inexpensive food items. Dining out is a luxury they cannot afford, and brand loyalty is non-existent as they opt for the cheapest available products. A significant part of their grocery list is reserved for essentials like milk, bread, eggs, and cheese, leaving no room for luxury items. To save money, they buy bread and fruit from local stores.

Behind the Rising Food Prices

While the overall Food Price Index (FPI) has seen a 4% pa increase in January 2024, several factors contribute to this rise. Interestingly, many fresh food favorites like tomatoes and avocados have seen price reductions due to bumper produce supply. However, geopolitical events causing freight disruptions have led to potential impacts on imported products.

Infometrics NZ recently reported a 4.3% increase in supplier charges to a major supermarket chain over the same period. This rise is driven mainly by increased production costs, including higher prices for fertiliser, fuel, and labor. The broader economic pressures reflected in Infometrics' recent grocery supplier cost index are significant contributors to the rising food prices.

Strategies to Cope with High Food Costs

Given the current scenario, financial advisors suggest families to budget carefully, plan their grocery spending, and consider strategies such as meal planning and seasonal buying. These strategies could potentially help families navigate these high food costs and manage their budgets effectively.