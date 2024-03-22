Rising EV Insurance Premiums in Canada: A Morningstar DBRS Report Insight

After Benjamin Vassalle's encounter with a deer in northern Ontario left his electric vehicle (EV) needing costly repairs, the reality of owning such a car became sharply clear. With the car stuck at a garage lacking the parts and expertise for weeks and a hefty $18,000 repair bill covered by insurance, concerns about future premium hikes are now front and center for Vassalle. This incident underscores a broader issue: as EVs become more common, their repair complexities and costs could drive up insurance premiums, a situation detailed in a new report by Morningstar DBRS.

Advertisment

Electric Vehicles: The Rising Tide

In the U.S., U.K., and Europe, EV sales have surged since 2019, a trend partly fueled by government incentives and advancements in charging infrastructure. Canada is witnessing a similar growth, with zero-emissions vehicles accounting for 12% of all new motor vehicle registrations in the third quarter of 2023, up from 8.7% in the previous year. This shift towards electric mobility, while environmentally commendable, brings with it financial implications for both consumers and insurers. According to Victor Adesanya, vice president of insurance at Morningstar DBRS, the insurance landscape is poised for change as the pool of insured vehicles evolves with the increasing inclusion of EVs.

Challenges and Implications for Insurance

Advertisment

The Morningstar DBRS report highlights how the unique characteristics of EVs, including their costly parts and specialized repair needs, could lead to higher insurance claims and, consequently, premiums. In the U.K., for example, the average cost of EV insurance saw a 72% rise in 2023, a stark contrast to the 29% increase for traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. While regulatory frameworks in Canada might slow the pace of premium increases, the trend is clear. As more Canadians switch to EVs, driven by government targets and incentives, the insurance industry faces the challenge of adapting to a new reality where electric cars are mainstream.

Looking Forward: The Road Ahead for EVs and Insurance

The anticipated growth in the EV market, coupled with the federal government's ambitious zero-emissions vehicle sales target by 2035, signals a significant shift in Canada's automotive landscape. However, the transition also raises questions about the future of the used EV market, repair costs, and the ability of consumers to assess the value and condition of electric cars. Insurance companies, in collaboration with auto manufacturers and government bodies, are exploring ways to mitigate rising claim costs. Yet, as Rob de Pruis of the Insurance Bureau of Canada points out, solutions are not straightforward, highlighting the ongoing dialogue with vehicle manufacturers and government entities to navigate these uncharted waters.

The journey towards a predominantly electric vehicle fleet in Canada is laden with both opportunities and challenges. As the country moves forward, the balance between fostering EV adoption and managing its implications on insurance and repair industries will be crucial. The evolving landscape calls for innovative approaches to ensure that the transition to electric mobility is both sustainable and accessible for all Canadians.