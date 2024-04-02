Rising Cost of Living Crisis Hits Australians: Credit, Jobs, and Power Bills Soar

As Australians grapple with an unprecedented cost of living crisis, the effects are manifesting across multiple aspects of daily life, from soaring credit card debts to a scarcity of full-time jobs and a significant increase in electricity bills. Sophie Elsworth of The Australian has highlighted how "everything seems to be going up," a sentiment echoed across the nation as families battle to keep their finances afloat amidst these challenging times.

Advertisment

Unsustainable Credit Trends

With financial pressures mounting, an alarming trend has emerged where more Australians are missing credit card payments or are compelled to increase their limits just to manage everyday expenses. Data reveals that one in eight credit card holders are now overdue by at least 30 days on their minimum monthly repayment, signaling a worrying shift towards unsustainable debt levels. This precarious situation is exacerbated by the fact that one in 20 Australians has had to raise their credit card limit in the past year, a direct consequence of the lag between stagnant wages and the escalating cost of living. Experts warn that without prudent management of these debts, individuals could find themselves in a vicious cycle of financial distress.

The Part-Time Job Phenomenon

Advertisment

The job market offers little solace, with full-time positions becoming increasingly elusive. This scarcity has led many to seek secondary part-time roles as a means to supplement their income. Statistics indicate a gradual uptick in the number of employed Australians holding more than one job, now at 6.7%. While the growth in multiple jobholders is modest, it underscores a broader trend of workers striving to navigate through the cost-of-living squeeze. This reality paints a stark picture of an economy where part-time and casual roles are becoming the norm, rather than the exception, compelling individuals to juggle multiple jobs just to stay financially viable.

Electricity Bills Skyrocket

Adding to the financial strain, regional Queenslanders have seen their electricity bills double following a record-breaking summer. The surge in power costs is attributed to a combination of increased consumption during the hotter months and the broader economic impacts of global events, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which have driven up coal and gas prices. Despite government efforts to mitigate the impact through rebates, many families, particularly those in vulnerable situations, are finding it increasingly difficult to manage their electricity expenses. This has sparked a wider conversation about the affordability and sustainability of energy in Australia, particularly in regions lacking competitive market dynamics.