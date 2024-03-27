Rising Complaints Highlight Surge in Irresponsible Credit Card Lending Practices in 2024

According to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), there has been an unprecedented rise in the number of complaints about credit cards and irresponsible lending. Here, I explain what the main problems are and how you might have been affected. If a business is going to lend you money, they have a responsibility to act in your best interest. This includes making sure that you understand what you are signing up to but also that you can afford the loan. Unfortunately, we have seen a number of occasions where that has not happened, from the mis-selling of PPI, payday lending, and 125% home loans.

What Makes Lending Irresponsible or Unaffordable?

Unaffordable lending is when a business gives a loan to someone who cannot afford to repay it. The loan may be more than you could possibly pay back, or bigger than you needed. A responsible lender should carry out checks first, that you can afford it. This means that you, If you think that you have been lent money irresponsibly, and you are suffering financial hardship, you can complain to the creditor. Irresponsible lending can happen across a range of financial products, such as payday lending and car finance. But credit cards are where we are seeing a significant increase in complaints about irresponsible lending. And it is on the rise.

Exploring the Surge in Complaints

Credit cards are now the second most complained about financial product after current accounts. During the last three months of 2023, there were 5,660 complaints registered to the ombudsman, an increase of 76% on the same period a year before. Those figures are eyebrow-raising in themselves. But what really grabbed my attention was the fact that more than half of those complaints were about credit that was lent inappropriately. That is a huge three and a half times more than the previous year.

The Role of Claims Management Companies

Approximately three quarters of the irresponsible credit card lending complaints were brought by professional representatives, otherwise known as claims management companies (CMCs), according to the ombudsman. This compares with just a quarter the previous year. Professional representatives generally mean CMCs, although you can ask any third party, including a friend or colleague, to make a complaint on your behalf. During the PPI mis-selling scandal, the number of these businesses ballooned. They offered to help make complaints on your behalf, to take the pressure off you and the confusing world of PPI compensation. Except they didn’t. The companies just made you fill in exactly the same complaint questionnaire that the ombudsman asked everyone to fill in. Their payment was then anything up to 40% of your compensation. In other words, they got paid for doing nothing.

Each lender must assess if you can afford the amount they are lending you. The higher the sum, the more checks the lender must make, and the rules tend to get stricter too. So, you’ll have to jump through more hoops to get a mortgage compared to a personal loan, for example. The regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has a number of rules concerning lending, depending on the financial product. Once these have been followed, the lender can then decide who they want to lend to. This makes sense because if there was a one-size-fits-all approach to lending, and you get turned down by one business, you’ll get turned down by the lot. Lenders are businesses, which means they can make pragmatic decisions about the risk they are willing to take when they lend money or offer credit. Ultimately, it doesn’t make good business sense to lend money to people that can’t pay it back, though that certainly has happened a great deal over the years. Financial businesses make a calculated risk that the money they lend to you is something that you can afford to pay back over time. Some forms of lending, such as credit cards, are long-term arrangements that will change significantly over time, with limits going up and down. But our own lives will change over time too, as will our ability.