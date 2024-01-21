Rise of 'Buy Now, Pay Later': A Holiday Shopping Solution for Consumers

It was a typical holiday season for Kiki Andersen, a 31-year-old comedian from Los Angeles, except for one thing - the way she shopped. To manage the financial demands of gift-giving, Andersen leveraged an increasingly popular payment method: 'Buy Now, Pay Later' (BNPL). Her choices, Klarna and PayPal, allowed her to split the cost of her purchases into four interest-free payments over several weeks, a boon amidst the financial strain of holiday shopping.

The Rise of BNPL

The trend that Andersen adopted is spreading fast among consumers, particularly millennials and Gen Zers. This approach to payment is seen as a novel solution for holiday shopping, providing an alternative to traditional credit by offering a structured payment plan without interest. Companies, including tech giants and financial institutions, have noted this popularity and are now offering their own BNPL options to cater to the growing demand.

A Double-edged Sword

While this method eases the financial burden during peak shopping seasons, financial experts warn of potential pitfalls. The convenience of BNPL services could lead to overspending if consumers do not manage their payments responsibly. PayPal reported a 226% surge in BNPL usage in the second quarter, indicating a significant trend in installment credit. This uptick in usage has also increased scrutiny from regulatory bodies like the Federal Reserve due to its implications for consumer finance and credit systems.

BNPL in Travel

The BNPL trend is not confined to retail; it has also made its way into the travel sector. Around 28% of consumers expressed interest in making vacation-related BNPL purchases. Brands such as Uplift and Fly Now Pay Later have partnered with airlines, hospitality brands, and travel agencies to offer payment flexibility. According to Amadeus, 75% of travelers are more likely to pay for a travel experience in installments in 2022. Affirm's partnership with Agoda to offer pay-over-time options for travelers further underlines the rise of BNPL in the travel sector.