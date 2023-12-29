en English
Rise in Funding Costs Expected, Demand Remains Strong: Five Star Finance

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:13 pm EST
In a recent interaction, Lakshmipathy Deenadayalan, a representative from Five Star Finance, offered valuable insights into the imminent financial climate. He indicated an expected increase in the cost of funds by 25 to 30 basis points (bps) over the next two to three quarters. Despite the impending rise in funding costs, Deenadayalan emphasised that the demand for financial services remains strong.

Implications of Rising Interest Rates

The context of Deenadayalan’s comments suggests an environment of rising interest rates, a scenario that typically escalates borrowing costs. Financial institutions like Five Star Finance often transfer these increased costs to their customers through higher interest rates on loans. However, the robust demand for loans and financial services might hint at a healthy economy or specific market conditions encouraging borrowing.

Insight into the Broader Economic Climate

Deenadayalan’s observations offer a unique perspective into the financial services industry’s outlook and the broader economic climate concerning credit and lending. His comments arrive when the Federal Reserve continues to remove liquidity from the financial system, bringing back volatility to year-end trading in the overnight funding markets for the first time in five years. This situation is likely to exacerbate strains in funding markets, which traditionally increase towards the year-end when banks reduce activity to strengthen their balance sheets for regulatory purposes.

Impact on Real Estate Investments

The rising interest rates also cast a long shadow on the real estate sector, notably nontraded real estate investment trusts (REITs). Fundraising for nontraded REITs has plummeted by two-thirds through November from the same period last year due to higher interest rates and declines in commercial property prices. Notably, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust and Starwood Real Estate Income Trust have reported significant declines in investments in real estate.

Business Economy Finance
