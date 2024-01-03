en English
Business

Riot Platforms, Miniso Group, DraftKings: Three Stocks Poised for EBITDA Margin Expansion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:37 pm EST
Riot Platforms, Miniso Group, DraftKings: Three Stocks Poised for EBITDA Margin Expansion

Today, we spotlight three companies that analysts predict are on the brink of EBITDA margin expansion: Riot Platforms, Miniso Group, and DraftKings. An increase in EBITDA margin often signals a rise in cash flow and positive stock valuations – a boon for savvy investors.

Riot Platforms: Betting on Bitcoin

Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT), a Bitcoin mining firm, has seen a modest uptick in its stock price. However, with Bitcoin’s value on the rise and the company’s aggressive plans to ramp up mining capacity by 2025, significant margin expansion is anticipated. The company’s balance sheet is equally impressive, with zero debt and substantial cash reserves, making it a solid choice for investors.

Miniso Group: A Lifestyle Retailer on the Rise

Next under our lens is Miniso Group (NYSE:MNSO), a lifestyle retailer. Despite a recent correction after a spike in its stock price, Miniso has experienced sustained margin expansion. The company has also initiated its first dividend, indicating potential for further growth and presenting an attractive entry point for investors.

DraftKings: Cashing in on Online Betting

Last but not least, we turn our attention to DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), an online sports betting and iGaming company. Following a recovery in its stock price due to improved EBITDA margins – a result of cost cutting and operating leverage – the company is expected to continue its upward trend over the next 12 to 24 months. With a positive EBITDA outlook and robust revenue guidance, DraftKings is a strong contender in the investment arena.

In conclusion, Riot Platforms, Miniso Group, and DraftKings are all set to witness EBITDA margin expansion in 2025. Whether it’s the potential of Bitcoin mining, the allure of lifestyle retail, or the thrill of online betting, these companies offer unique opportunities for investors seeking growth.

Business Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

