Business

Riot Platforms Inc’s Stock Takes a Hit Amid Market Volatility

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:14 pm EST
Riot Platforms Inc’s Stock Takes a Hit Amid Market Volatility

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT), a prominent player in the financial sector, witnessed a significant drop in its stock price on December 29, 2024. The trading session commenced at $17.87 and closed at a lower $17.60, marking a dip of 12.10%. Within a single day, the stock varied, reaching a peak of $18.185, and plunging to a low of $15.0301.

Financial Performance and Market Cap

Over the past five years, the company’s sales skyrocketed by 1237.29%, boasting an average annual earnings per share growth of 71.07%. The current market capitalization of Riot Platforms Inc stands at $3.19 billion. The company’s outstanding shares total 206.51 million, while the floating shares are 196.57 million.

All is not rosy, however, as gross margin stands at -16.39%, with an operating margin of -42.41% and a pretax margin of -201.14%. The institutional ownership is 39.12%, and insider ownership is 4.81%. The company reported a quarterly loss of -$0.25 per share, falling short of the consensus estimate by $0.05.

Stock Volatility and Future Projections

Recent insider transactions include an EVP sale of 57,000 shares at $15.68 and a Director sale of 51,165 shares at $12.28. The net margin was reported at -196.61%, and return on equity was -40.62%. Analyst projections suggest an EPS of -0.25 for the current fiscal year and a 71.07% EPS growth for the next fiscal year. The long-term projection predicts a 20.00% increase over the next five years.

The stock’s volatility over the past 14 days is 98.93%, which is higher than the 85.87% over the past 100 days. The 50-day Moving Average is $12.75, and the 200-day Moving Average is $12.13. Resistance levels are observed at $17.43, $19.38, and $20.58, while support levels are at $14.27, $13.07, and $11.12.

Stock Movement Influencers

The recent surge in Bitcoin’s value to $45000 had a positive impact on the stock, leading to a 4 percent rise in Riot Platforms Inc’s shares. Despite no corporate announcements influencing the stock movement, shares climbed to $16.17, marking a 4.46 percent increase from the previous close of $15.47. However, concerns over heavy investments in mining equipment and high leverage led to a plunge in stock prices for both Riot Platforms and Marathon Digital.

On the bright side, companies like NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, and CrowdStrike, due to their strong positions in booming markets like generative AI, social media platforms, and cybersecurity, have returned more than 100% in 2023. Consequently, it is observed that not all tech stocks have been affected equally by market dynamics.

Business Finance Stock Markets
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

