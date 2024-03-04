Rightmove Plc, a leading player in the UK's digital real estate marketplace, announced a significant move in enhancing shareholder value through the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 190,000 of its ordinary shares. This action, executed on 4 March 2024, at a volume-weighted average price of 559.089p per share, represents a decisive step under the company's ongoing share buyback programme initiated in December 2007.

Strategic Financial Management

The buyback operation, conducted through Numis Securities Limited, showcases Rightmove's commitment to prudent financial management and shareholder returns. By purchasing shares at a range between 555.400p and 563.400p, Rightmove not only supports its share price but also signals confidence in its business model and future prospects. This move comes at a time when the company aims to navigate through macroeconomic uncertainties with a robust strategy focused on growth and efficiency.

Impact on Share Structure

Following the recent buyback, Rightmove's total ordinary shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, stand at 801,550,422. With 11,709,197 shares held in treasury, the company has significantly streamlined its share structure, enhancing the value attributable to each outstanding share. This action also reflects the company's long-term strategy of returning value to its shareholders, having purchased an aggregate of 505,794,461 ordinary shares since the commencement of its buyback programme.

Future Outlook

Amidst the backdrop of a challenging real estate market, Rightmove's strategic decisions, including the focus on expanding its commercial real estate rental services and mortgage lead generation, demonstrate its adaptability and forward-thinking approach. The company's resilient performance, marked by a 7% profit increase to £265 million and revenue of £363 million in the face of reduced site visits in 2023, underscores its robust business model and operational efficiency.

As Rightmove continues to navigate through the evolving market dynamics, its strategic share buybacks and business diversification efforts are poised to bolster its position as a leading digital real estate platform in the UK. The recent shares cancellation not only reaffirms the company's commitment to shareholder value but also its confidence in overcoming macroeconomic challenges and seizing growth opportunities ahead.