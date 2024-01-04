en English
Business

Riding the Waves: A Look into Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s Stock Performance

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:12 pm EST
Riding the Waves: A Look into Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s Stock Performance

In the sea of renewable utilities, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) has been riding the waves of the stock market, experiencing shifts in its stock price between $4.90 and $9.14 over the past 52 weeks. As of January 2, 2024, AQN’s stock opened at $6.28, navigating intraday movements from $6.27 to $6.52, and finally anchoring at a slightly higher close of $6.32.

Casting the Financial Net

The company boasts a significant market cap of $4.59 billion and a sales total of $2.765 billion. With 688.997 million shares outstanding, AQN’s financial performance casts a wide net, featuring a gross margin of 19.54%, an operating margin of 16.57%, but a negative pretax margin of 13.68%. The earnings per share (EPS) for the last quarter stood at $0.11, slightly missing predictions by $0.01, with expectations to reach $0.15 in the current fiscal year and a forecasted surge to $0.54 in the next.

The Ebb and Flow of AQN

However, the tide hasn’t always been in AQN’s favor. The average yearly earnings per share have declined by 24.31%. It’s not all rough seas, though: institutional ownership is significant at 58.71%, and the company employs 3,951 people, indicating a strong crew behind the operations. AQN’s liquidity, reflected in a quick ratio of 0.50, and its price to sales ratio of 1.67, suggest a stable ship despite the financial storms.

Charting the Course

Technical analysis reveals a historical volatility of 33.53% over the past 14 days. Key resistance levels are mapped at $6.56, $6.66, and $6.81, with support levels at $6.31, $6.16, and $6.06. These financial coordinates provide crucial navigation points for investors charting their course in the renewable utilities sector.

In comparison to other players in the field, AQN faces stiff competition. In a head-to-head comparison with Northland Power, AQN was outperformed on 16 out of 21 factors. Despite AQN’s higher institutional ownership percentage and lower volatility, analysts believe Northland Power holds the favorable winds. The renewable utilities industry is a dynamic and challenging sea to navigate, with AQN being one of the many vessels vying for investor confidence.

0
Business Finance United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

