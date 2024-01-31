Richland Two Steps Out of Fiscal Watch: A Tale of Financial Turnaround

After months in the financial limelight, the South Carolina Department of Education has lifted 'fiscal watch' designation from Richland Two, a school district located in the northeastern Richland area. This move has come as a sigh of relief for the district, which found itself under scrutiny due to a late submission of its 2022 audit report, a delay that amounted to nearly four months and resulted in the initial fiscal watch designation in March 2023.

Audit Reports: From Delinquency to Timeliness

The 2023 audit report, however, tells a different tale. The district submitted it on time, and it did not reveal any significant deficiencies. State Superintendent of Education, Ellen Weaver, affirmed this positive turn of events. The apparent improvement in the district's financial management has played a crucial role in the removal of the fiscal watch status.

Leadership Changes and Financial Responsibility

Richland Two Superintendent Kim Moore, who took the helm after the district was placed under fiscal watch, has been vociferous in her emphasis on financial responsibility. In her statement, she lauded the finance team's efforts in bringing the district into full compliance, underscoring the importance of financial stewardship in the context of education.

Past Troubles, Current Triumphs

The district's past was fraught with fiscal challenges. In November 2022, an Inspector General investigation unveiled weak financial controls and conflicts among board members. In response, the district undertook significant improvements, including hiring an internal auditor and implementing new policies for procurement and staff purchase-card use. These steps have evidently paid off, helping the district to regain its financial footing.

While One Struggles, Two Triumphs

Meanwhile, Richland One, another school district in the vicinity, continues to grapple with financial issues. It remains under fiscal watch owing to problems unearthed in a state audit, specifically regarding its employee purchase-card program. Richland One is currently in the throes of another Inspector General investigation, this one related to building permit issues for an early learning center.

As Richland Two steps out of the shadow of fiscal watch, the spotlight of scrutiny now falls more intensely on its neighboring district. The tale of these two districts underscores the importance of fiscal responsibility in the realm of education, a narrative that is likely to unfold further in the coming months.