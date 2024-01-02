en English
Business

Rich Repetto Joins Interactive Brokers Group as Independent Director

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
Rich Repetto Joins Interactive Brokers Group as Independent Director

Interactive Brokers Group Inc., an automated global electronic broker, has announced the appointment of Rich Repetto as an independent director, effective January 1, 2024. Repetto, a seasoned research analyst with over 25 years of experience in electronic trading and financial technology companies, is expected to bring a wealth of expertise to the board of Interactive Brokers, potentially influencing its strategic direction and governance.

Rich Repetto: A Pillar in Electronic Trading

Thomas Peterffy, Founder and Chairman of Interactive Brokers, praised Repetto’s extensive knowledge and understanding of the electronic investing and trading industry. Before his retirement in June 2023, Repetto served as Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at Piper Sandler. His career path also includes principal roles at Sandler O’Neill and Putnam Lovell NBF, as well as founding the coverage of the Internet financial services sector at Lehman Brothers.

Repetto holds an MBA in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. His contribution to the industry has been widely recognized, with accolades such as the Financial Times/StarMine “Analyst of the Year” Award in 2010 and “Global Analyst of the Year” from the Financial Times in 2012. His philanthropic initiatives have also earned him recognition, most notably being named the 2023 Military and Finance Industry honoree by Tuesday’s Children.

The Role of an Independent Director

In his new role as an independent director, Repetto will provide oversight and advice to the company’s management in a non-executive capacity. Independent directors are typically appointed to ensure alignment between the company’s interests and those of its shareholders, and to contribute an external perspective on the company’s operations.

Interactive Brokers: A Global Presence

Interactive Brokers, listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker IBKR, operates on a global scale, offering automated electronic brokerage services. It provides automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies.

Business Finance United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

