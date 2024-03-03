RGT Bhd Forecasts Strong FY24 with Factory Automation and Precision Engineering Focus

GEORGE TOWN: RGT Bhd is set for an improved performance in the 2024 financial year ending June 30 (FY24), buoyed by its burgeoning factory automation and precision engineering (FAPE) business. This optimism stems from robust orders and ongoing project wins from both new and existing customers in the semiconductor and automotive sectors, according to Datuk S.H. Lim, the group's CEO.

Despite a slight dip in net profit and revenue for the six months ending Dec 31, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, RGT Bhd remains steadfast in its commitment to product development and enhancing technical capabilities within the FAPE segment. The company's strategic investments and expansions over the past three years, amounting to RM100 million, have positioned it well for growth in both its core sectors and new ventures, including the automotive industry.

Expansion and Strategic Investments

Under the leadership of Datuk S.H. Lim, RGT Bhd has aggressively expanded its production capabilities and diversified its product offerings. The recent investment in evaluation and test interface systems for the automotive industry marks a significant step towards capturing a share of the global automobile sales market, which is expected to grow steadily. Furthermore, the company's focus on engineering polymer products (EPP) is timely, with the global engineering plastics market projected to reach US$171.45 billion by 2029.

Shifting Market Dynamics

The group's revenue composition is undergoing a transformation, with the hygiene and air-care sector, previously accounting for 80% of revenue, projected to balance out with the factory automation segment by 2025. This shift reflects RGT Bhd's strategic pivot towards sectors with higher growth potential and aligns with global market trends favoring automation and precision engineering solutions.

Looking Ahead

RGT Bhd's proactive approach to market expansion, customer acquisition, and cost control positions it well for sustainable growth and improved profitability in the coming years. The company's commitment to innovation and expansion in the factory automation and precision engineering business is expected to drive its performance in FY24 and beyond, setting a strong foundation for a more diversified and resilient business model.

As RGT Bhd continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities of its evolving market landscape, its strategic focus on FAPE and EPP segments heralds a promising future, underscored by robust growth prospects and an unwavering commitment to technological advancement and customer service excellence. The journey ahead for RGT Bhd is not just about expanding its footprint but also about defining the future of factory automation and engineering solutions on a global scale.