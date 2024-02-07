RGC Resources Announces Q1 2024 Results: Strong Performance Amid Inflationary Pressures

RGC Resources Inc., a Virginia-based utilities company, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, revealing a robust operational performance and a positive outlook for the rest of the fiscal year. The company reported the successful connection of 185 service lines, servicing a total of 63,319 customers by the end of Q1. This performance comes after previous years were marred by a state-mandated disconnection moratorium.

Operational and Financial Performance

Despite the adverse effects of warmer weather on delivered gas volumes, which were 9% lower compared to the previous fiscal year, RGC Resources witnessed an increase in industrial utilization. The company's capital expenditures totalled $5.3 million, a decrease primarily attributable to the expenditure on a Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) facility in the previous year.

Operating income increased by $1.1 million, or 20%, driven by interim base rates implemented at the start of the year and noncash Allowance for Funds Used During Construction (AFUDC) from the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) investment. However, the company also reported an increase in interest expense due to higher rates.

Net Income and EPS Growth

Net income for the first quarter reached $5 million, a significant increase from $3.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's earnings per share (EPS) also rose considerably, from $0.33 to $0.50. This performance reflects the company's successful navigation through the financial landscape amidst inflationary pressures.

Future Outlook and Projections

In response to the inflationary pressures, RGC Resources has filed for a rate increase of approximately 5% to manage expenses. Maintaining their capital spending projection for 2024 at $21 million, the company remains optimistic about the near completion of the MVP project, with interconnect sites on track. Financing discussions for RGC Midstream are also reported to be positive. Despite the inflationary pressures, the earnings guidance for 2024 remains unchanged, indicating the company's confidence in its strategic and financial approach.