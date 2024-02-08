Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. Showcases Q4 2023 Earnings and Market Resilience

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (Rexford Industrial) recently conducted its Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call, a significant event where the company's management discussed its financial results and future outlook. The call was presided over by the company's Co-CEOs Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer, along with CFO Laura Clark, and was coordinated by General Counsel David Lanzer.

Decade-long Public Presence and Strong Financial Performance

This year marked Rexford Industrial's 10th year as a public company and 22nd year in business, with a focus on Infill Southern California. Reflecting on its growth and the path ahead, the company reported a robust financial performance for 2023. The company's same property portfolio maintained near-full occupancy, and consolidated NOI saw a significant 26% surge. The company also reported substantial investment growth.

Resilience in Infill Southern California Industrial Markets

The company's Infill Southern California industrial markets demonstrated resilience, registering stable rent growth following a significant increase during the pandemic. This stability was achieved despite challenges such as labor negotiations at the ports and increasing interest rates. Rexford Industrial anticipates favorable market conditions, including increased port volumes and a stable interest rate environment, which should set the stage for future growth.

Investment Strategy and Financial Management

The company's investment strategy remains centered on off-market transactions and value-add repositioning projects. With a strong acquisition pipeline, Rexford Industrial also boasts a low-leverage, investment-grade balance sheet, and has boosted its dividend by 10%. Management expressed their gratitude towards the Rexford team for their efforts and achievements.

Market Outlook and Future Plans

Regarding the market outlook, Rexford Industrial predicts a rise in 2024's same-property portfolio net operating income and projects full-year occupancy. The company's core FFO guidance for 2024 is expected to be $2.27-$2.30 per share, trailing the average analyst estimate. However, despite lower-than-expected projections, the company's differentiated strategy enables growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.