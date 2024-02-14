Rexel's Resilient FY 2023 Earnings: Record Free Cash Flow and Robust Revenue Growth

Electrical distribution giant, Rexel, unveiled its FY 2023 earnings, painting a picture of resilience and growth amidst a challenging economic landscape. The company's revenue hit an impressive US$5.92 billion, marking an 8.2% surge from the previous year.

A Profitable FY 2023

Rexel's net income also saw a significant boost, climbing 17% to US$1.61 billion. This uptick was largely driven by the company's robust revenue growth. The profit margin expanded to 27%, up from 25% in FY 2022, reflecting the company's commitment to operational efficiency.

Record Free Cash Flow and EPS Growth

Rexel's strong performance extended to its free cash flow and Earnings Per Share (EPS). The company reported a record free cash flow, while its EPS rose to US$8.77, up from US$7.47 in FY 2022. However, the EPS missed analyst estimates by 2.5%.

Positive Outlook Despite Missed Estimates

Despite the missed EPS estimates, Rexel's future looks promising. The company is forecasted to maintain its revenue growth at 7.9% p.a. over the next three years, outpacing the US Capital Markets industry's growth.

Q4 and FY 2023 Sales Results

In its Q4 and FY 2023 sales results, Rexel reported a revenue of US$13.7 billion for FY 2023, a 22% decrease from the previous year. The net income stood at US$623.2 million, down 87% from FY 2022. The profit margin decreased to 4.6% from 28% in FY 2022, primarily due to lower revenue.

Rebounding from Q4 Decline

Despite the Q4 sales drop of 1.4% on a constant and same day basis, the company's FY 2023 sales increased by 4.3%, indicating a rebound from the Q4 decline.

Record Free Cash Flow and Resilience

Rexel's adjusted EBITA margin for FY 2023 stood at 6.8%, driven by growth in electrification trends in H1 and the successful execution of action plans leading to market share gains in H2. The company's recurring net income for FY 2023 was €823.3 million, compared to €911.8 million in 2022. The free cash flow generation reached a record level, demonstrating the strength and resilience of the company's business model.

Looking Ahead

Rexel is optimistic about its future performance. The company is targeting an adjusted EBITA margin of between 6.3% and 6.6% in 2024. As of February 14, 2024, the company's shares are up 1.5% from a week ago.

In conclusion, Rexel's FY 2023 earnings report showcases the company's resilience and growth, despite facing economic headwinds. With a strong focus on operational efficiency, market share gains, and electrification trends, Rexel is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.