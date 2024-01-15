en English
Business

Reway Group’s Subsidiary Se.Gi. Spa Suspended from RFI Supplier Portal

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
Reway Group’s Subsidiary Se.Gi. Spa Suspended from RFI Supplier Portal

In an unexpected turn of events, the Reway Group Spa, a prominent member of the railway sector, disclosed on Friday that its newly acquired subsidiary, Se.Gi. Spa, has been abruptly suspended from the supplier portal of Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI). The suspension has been put into effect without any given reasons, causing a stir within the industry.

Reway Group Responds

In response to the unexpected suspension, Reway Group has expressed its readiness to provide comprehensive documentation through Se.Gi. Spa. The aim is to prove that there are no valid reasons for such a drastic action. The firm strongly believes that the suspension lacks justification and is keen to demonstrate the absence of elements that could potentially warrant such a measure.

Acquisition of Se.Gi. Spa

The suspension comes on the heels of Reway Group’s acquisition of Se.Gi. Spa on November 21. Significant changes were put into place at various organizational levels of Se.Gi. Spa following the acquisition. These alterations were implemented with an aim to ensure total discontinuity from past practices that may have led to such a suspension.

Guarantees and Indemnifications

Reway Group stresses that the acquisition contract of Se.Gi. Spa included specific clauses offering guarantees and indemnifications. These provisions are designed to protect against any potential damages that may arise due to recent disclosures in the media. Such contractual arrangements are a testament to Reway Group’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Stock Performance Amid Crisis

Despite the ongoing crisis, Reway Group’s shares witnessed an upswing, closing at EUR 4.96 per share on Friday, marking a 1.4 percent rise. This increase, against the backdrop of the suspension, reflects the market’s confidence in Reway Group’s ability to navigate the situation effectively and maintain its credibility in the sector.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

