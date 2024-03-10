Revolutionizing Rental Payments: UAE's First Digital Payment Platform Launched

In a landmark move for the UAE's real estate sector, Direct Debit System has joined forces with Keyper to introduce the nation's inaugural digital rental payments platform, marking a significant departure from traditional cheque-based transactions. This innovative collaboration promises a seamless and efficient payment process for both tenants and landlords, heralding a new era in property management.

Revolutionizing Rental Payments

The partnership between Direct Debit System and Keyper signifies a significant leap forward in the digitalization of the UAE's rental market. By enabling direct debit payments, this initiative effectively replaces the outdated and error-prone system of post-dated cheques (PDCs) with a modern, streamlined process. This shift not only aligns with the UAE Government and Central Bank's strategic directives towards embracing digital payment methods but also offers a more secure and convenient option for managing rental transactions.

Enhancing the Rental Experience

Keyper's integration of its Rent Now Pay Later services within this digital platform provides tenants the flexibility of monthly digital payments while ensuring landlords receive payments upfront. This development is poised to significantly improve the rental experience, reduce operational costs, and offer a viable solution for non-resident property investors in Dubai to effortlessly manage their investments from anywhere in the world. Despite the slow uptake of digital rent payments previously, with 95% of tenants still relying on cheques, this initiative specifically addresses the needs of individual and small-to-medium landlords, who comprise the majority of property rentals in Dubai.

Setting a New Standard

Omar Abu Innab, co-founder and CEO of Keyper, emphasized the outdated nature of cheques and the clear demand for a more efficient alternative. The collaboration with Direct Debit System is set to benefit numerous landlords in the UAE, particularly those with multiple properties and financial obligations. Ummair Butt, CEO of Direct Debit System, highlighted the partnership's role in advancing the digital transformation of the UAE's rental market, making it more efficient, secure, and user-friendly, thereby setting a new standard for rental transactions globally.