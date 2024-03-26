Revolutionizing Personal Care: 900.care Raises €21M for Water-less Products and Reusable Bottles

In a bold move against the environmental impact of personal care products, French startup 900.care has successfully secured a €21 million investment to advance its innovative approach of offering water-less personal care products in reusable packaging. Spearheaded by Lombard Odier Investment Managers with participation from White Star Capital, Swen Blue Ocean, and Founders Future, this funding round marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards sustainability.

Challenging Conventional Packaging

900.care's initiative challenges the traditional personal care industry by addressing two major environmental issues: excessive plastic use and water wastage. The startup's unique business model involves providing customers with an initial durable bottle and refill sticks of compacted powder, which, when mixed with tap water, transform into usable personal care products like shower gel or shampoo. This system not only drastically reduces plastic consumption but also minimizes the carbon footprint associated with transporting water-weighted products.

Innovative Solution for Everyday Needs

Co-founder and CEO Aymeric Grange emphasized the practical benefits of their products, highlighting that their shower gel retains all the desirable qualities of traditional products, such as lathering and fragrance, without the environmental drawbacks. The startup's approach aligns with a growing consumer demand for sustainable and effective alternatives to single-use plastics and unnecessary water shipping. By focusing on the active ingredients and leveraging refill technology, 900.care offers a compelling solution that marries convenience with sustainability.

A Growing Movement Towards Sustainability

The recent funding underscores the potential impact of 900.care's model on the personal care industry and the environment. As highlighted by research from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and Oceana, transitioning to reusable packaging systems could significantly reduce plastic leakage into the oceans by 2040. Moreover, increasing the adoption of reusable packaging by just 10% could prevent millions of single-use plastic bottles and cups from polluting waterways. 900.care's success represents a critical step forward in this global movement, demonstrating the viability of sustainable alternatives in the personal care sector.

As 900.care prepares to expand its reach and develop new products, the implications of its success extend far beyond the realms of personal care. This innovative approach serves as a blueprint for other industries, highlighting the power of sustainable business models to address environmental challenges. With consumer and investor support, startups like 900.care are paving the way for a more sustainable future, where convenience does not come at the expense of our planet.