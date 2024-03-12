Revolutionizing Cross-Border Investment: S&P Global Partners with Globe Tax to Reclaim $50 Billion in Withheld Taxes

Global investors face a significant challenge with non-resident withholding taxes on dividends and interest income from cross-border investments, potentially losing out on billions annually. S&P Global Market Intelligence has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Globe Tax to address this issue, offering a comprehensive service for financial institutions to reclaim withholding taxes on behalf of their investors.

Unlocking Billions in Withheld Taxes

Every year, a staggering $200 billion is deducted globally as non-resident withholding tax on cross-border investment income, with an estimated 25% of this amount left unclaimed. This situation arises due to the complex and lengthy process of filing tax reclaims across different jurisdictions. S&P Global Market Intelligence, in partnership with Globe Tax, now offers a solution to streamline this process, making it easier for financial service providers to reclaim taxes that are rightfully due to their investors.

Global Tax Reclaims Service: A Game-Changer

The Global Tax Reclaims Service is designed to alleviate the operational burden for service providers, including financial intermediaries, brokers, and pension funds. By leveraging the expertise of Globe Tax's team of tax experts and local specialists, the service manages the entire reclaim process from start to finish. This not only ensures compliance with local tax laws but also allows clients to maximize their investment returns by recovering taxes that would otherwise go unclaimed. A single dashboard provides a comprehensive view of the reclaim lifecycle, offering transparency and ease of tracking for clients.

Automating Tax Relief at Source

In addition to the tax reclaims service, S&P Global Market Intelligence introduces the Global Relief at Source service. This automated solution aims to reduce tax rates at the time of income payment, simplifying the management of withholding rates for global clients. With over 3,000 active tax treaties worldwide, this configurable, rules-based tax compliance engine streamlines the process, ensuring optimal withholding rates are applied across 200+ jurisdictions. The integration of these services into S&P's ecosystem offers a seamless solution for managing complex tax compliance challenges globally.

By offering these innovative services, S&P Global Market Intelligence and Globe Tax are setting new standards in financial services, enabling investors and financial institutions to navigate the complexities of cross-border investments with greater ease and efficiency. This partnership not only promises to unlock billions in withheld taxes but also strengthens the global investment landscape by ensuring fair and equitable tax treatment for investors worldwide.