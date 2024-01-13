en English
Finance

Revolutionary Changes in Pension Law to Prevent Overpayments and Protect Beneficiary Families


By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
Revolutionary Changes in Pension Law to Prevent Overpayments and Protect Beneficiary Families

As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2024, the Law on Pension and Disability Insurance (PDI) in the Republic Fund underwent a significant transformation. The new amendments, which took effect on September 15, 2023, are designed to recalibrate the handling of family pensions in the wake of a pensioner’s death. The changes stipulate that pension and cash benefits are payable only until the last day of the month in which the pensioner died, putting an end to the overpayments that have been a long-standing issue.

A new era for pension payments

The PIO Fund, the institution responsible for these benefits, will now actively seek the return of payments made posthumously from banks and creditors. The onus is on banks to refund any such payments made after the pensioner’s passing and refrain from using these funds to settle other claims against the deceased beneficiary. Likewise, creditors must also return payments made after the beneficiary’s death, ensuring that the funds are not unjustly claimed.

Timing of family pensions

The new amendments also impact the timing of family pensions. Now, they will be payable no sooner than the first day of the month following the pensioner’s death. For instance, if a pensioner dies on March 15, 2024, the eligible family members can only start receiving the family pension from April 1, 2024.

Protecting the rights of the deceased’s family

The changes are not intended to disadvantage the families of deceased beneficiaries. The law specifies that family pension rights after a pensioner’s death are paid from the day after the death, provided an application is submitted within six months of meeting the eligibility requirements. If the claim is filed late, the entitlement is backdated no more than six months from the application date. Additionally, if multiple family members receive a pension and one loses eligibility, the pension amount is recalculated from the following day. This ensures that the rights of the family are protected while preventing overpayments.

The new amendments are a significant step in streamlining pension payments and safeguarding the rights of beneficiaries and their families. As the world watches these changes unfold, it will be interesting to see the impact on the pension landscape and whether other nations will follow suit.

Finance Law


Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

