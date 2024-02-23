Reviving Hull's Landmark: The Hammonds Building Set for a £2m Transformation

The heart of Hull is poised for a significant transformation as the historic Hammonds of Hull building, a cornerstone of the city's architectural and commercial landscape, embarks on a new chapter with a £2m refurbishment plan. This ambitious initiative not only aims to breathe new life into a structure with a storied past but also to rejuvenate the city center by converting long-vacant spaces into vibrant offices and an enigmatic events area. With a blend of private investment and public funding, this project stands as a testament to the collective effort to revitalize Hull's urban core.

A Fusion of History and Modernity

In an effort to merge Hull's rich historical essence with contemporary needs, the refurbishment of the Hammonds building will see the transformation of its unused basement, third, and fourth floors. The vision includes the creation of office spaces that promise to offer a unique working environment, juxtaposed against the building's historical backdrop. Moreover, the plans hint at an upcoming events area, details of which remain shrouded in anticipation, promising a new venue for Hull's social and cultural gatherings. The addition of a rooftop terrace for tenants, equipped with modern amenities such as decking, rails, and awnings, underscores a commitment to creating spaces that foster community and collaboration.

Investment in Hull's Future

The financial blueprint for this revitalization effort is marked by a significant injection of £1.91m in private funding from Redefine Paragon Square Ltd, supplemented by £315,000 in levelling up funds from Hull City Council. This collective investment of approximately £2.23m underscores a robust confidence in Hull's potential and the pivotal role the Hammonds building plays within it. By unlocking approximately 3,341sqm of unused floor space, this project is not just a refurbishment but a reimagining of how urban spaces can adapt and thrive.

A Nod to the Past, A Step Towards the Future

The Hammonds building, which first opened its doors in 1916 and was rebuilt after WWII bombings, has long been a beacon of Hull's resilience and architectural heritage. Its previous life as a department store under House of Fraser ended in 2019, leading to a period of uncertainty about its future. The recent closure of the Hammonds of Hull Food Hall due to a legal dispute has further emphasized the need for a thoughtful reimagining of this space. The introduction of a bowling and adult games bar on the ground floor, as suggested by a new licensing application by Lane 7, hints at the diverse possibilities for repurposing the building in ways that meet contemporary needs while honoring its rich history.