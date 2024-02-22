Revitalizing Valparaiso: Greystone Secures $25M to Refinance Andover Park Apartments

Imagine a small, bustling city in Indiana, where the charm of mid-century architecture blends with the amenities of modern living. This is Valparaiso, home to Andover Park Apartments, a 240-unit multifamily property that has just embarked on a new chapter thanks to a substantial refinancing deal. In a move that underscores the vitality of the local real estate market, Greystone, a leader in commercial real estate finance, has secured a $25,239,000 loan through Freddie Mac Optigo. This financing is not just a transaction; it's a testament to the enduring appeal of Valparaiso and a nod to the future of its residential landscape.

A New Lease on Life

Built in 1973, Andover Park Apartments stand as a beacon of community and stability in Valparaiso. The property, featuring 10 two-story residential buildings, offers residents a slice of the good life with its swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground. Yet, every story of longevity also comes with the need for renewal. This is where the expertise of Greystone and the financial muscle of Freddie Mac Optigo come into play. Facilitated by Senior Managing Directors Dan Sacks and Eric Rosenstock on behalf of Bayshore Properties, the loan carries a 10-year term, a fixed rate, and a 30-year amortization schedule. This strategic financial maneuver is designed to breathe new life into Andover Park, ensuring it remains a vibrant part of Valparaiso's housing market for years to come.

More Than Just Money

The relationship between Greystone and Bayshore Properties goes beyond the confines of a single transaction. It's a partnership built on trust, a shared vision for quality housing, and a commitment to community development. By refinancing multiple quality multifamily assets over the years, Greystone has not only demonstrated its leadership in multifamily and healthcare finance but also its dedication to supporting the growth and sustainability of communities like Valparaiso. This latest deal is a clear indication of Greystone's commitment to providing top service and a broad range of financing options to its clients, ensuring the stability and vitality of housing markets across the nation.

A Brighter Future for Valparaiso

As Andover Park Apartments embarks on this new phase, the implications for Valparaiso are significant. This investment is a vote of confidence in the city's future, signaling a belief in its growth, desirability, and enduring appeal. For residents, it means access to enhanced living spaces and amenities. For the local economy, it represents job creation, increased spending, and a boost to local businesses. Ultimately, this refinancing deal is more than just a financial transaction; it's a cornerstone in the ongoing development of Valparaiso, a city that continues to attract attention for all the right reasons.

The story of Andover Park Apartments is far from over. With the backing of Greystone and the financial support of Freddie Mac Optigo, this multifamily property is set to remain a beloved part of Valparaiso's residential tapestry. As the city continues to grow and evolve, investments like these ensure that its residents have access to quality, affordable housing, making Valparaiso not just a place to live, but a place to thrive.