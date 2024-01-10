en English
Business

Revision Error Keeps SBB in Large Cap Segment: Nasdaq Nordic

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST
In a recent turn of events, Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (SBB) is set to remain in the Large Cap segment of Nasdaq Nordic, rectifying an earlier announcement that inaccurately slated it for a downgrade to the Mid Cap segment. This correction is a result of a calculation error from the annual review of Nasdaq Nordic’s market cap segments in November 2023.

Market Cap Segment Revision at Nasdaq Nordic

The annual revision of market cap segments by Nasdaq Nordic, based on November 2023’s average market cap value, has concluded. The new arrangement, effective from January 2, 2024, has led to a shift in the market cap segments for several companies. A total of 45 companies experienced a change in their segments, with 6 ascending to a larger segment, while 39 were demoted to a smaller segment.

Noteworthy Segment Changes

Among the companies experiencing significant changes, Betsson AB and Better Collective A/S ascended from the Mid Cap to the Large Cap segment. In contrast, companies such as Boozt AB and Bufab AB experienced a downgrade from the Large Cap to the Mid Cap segment.

Market Cap Segment Classification

The classification of these market cap segments is contingent upon the market value of the companies. Large Cap denotes companies with a valuation of 1 billion euro or more. Mid Cap encompasses companies valued between 150 million euro and 1 billion euro, while Small Cap represents companies valued at less than 150 million euro.

Future Market Cap Segment Revisions

The next market cap-segment revision is scheduled for January 2025, based on market values as of November 2024. For further details, interested parties can reach out to Global Listing Services and Economic & Statistical Research at Nasdaq Helsinki.

Business Europe Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

