Business

Revfin Raises $14M in Series B Funding to Boost its EV Loan Services

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Revfin Raises $14M in Series B Funding to Boost its EV Loan Services

Revfin, an Indian FinTech firm with a niche in the electric vehicle (EV) loan sector, has recently raised $14 million in a Series B funding round. The round was spearheaded by Omidyar Network, and saw the participation of various players including the Asian Development Bank, Companion Capital Limited, a group of angel investors, and existing investors such as Green Frontier Capital and LC Nueva Investment Partners.

Innovative Lending Approach

Revfin sets itself apart in the financial landscape through its distinctive and inclusive lending methodology. It leverages non-conventional tools like biometrics, psychometrics, and gamification in the assessment and management of consumer loans. This unique approach empowers Revfin to cater to a broader consumer base, especially focusing on those who are often overlooked by traditional banking establishments.

Impact and Partnerships

Through strategic alliances with local manufacturers, Revfin has made a significant imprint on the market, having supported the financing of over 34,000 EVs. This accomplishment underlines the company’s tangible contribution to the EV sector.

Future Plans and Ambitions

The capital amassed from this latest investment round is earmarked for expanding Revfin’s reach and services. The FinTech company has set a lofty goal to finance 2 million more EVs in the next five years. This ambition, if realized, could play a critical role in accelerating India’s transition towards sustainable transportation solutions.

With a formidable presence in 23 states and dominance in five, Revfin has concentrated its efforts on financing three-wheeler EVs and has recently branched out to two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The recent financing has elevated Revfin’s total capital, amassed through debt and equity, to Rs 625 crore.

Business Finance India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

