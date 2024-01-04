en English
Finance

Reverse Mortgage in India: A Financial Lifeline or a Conundrum?

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:40 pm EST
Andre-Francois Raffray, a French attorney, made a curious deal with Jeanne Calment in 1965, agreeing to pay her a monthly fee for the future ownership of her house upon her demise. Little did he realize that Calment would live to be the oldest person in recorded history, at 122 years old, resulting in Raffray paying more than the house’s actual value. Their agreement, which echoes the concept of a reverse mortgage, offers a compelling glimpse into an unconventional financial instrument that, despite its advantages, remains a conundrum in certain parts of the world, such as India.

A Safety Net for Seniors

In India, reverse mortgages serve as a financial safety net for senior citizens, allowing them to mortgage their homes in exchange for a loan. Unlike conventional loans, no repayments are required during the borrower’s lifetime. Eligible seniors, 60 years or older, can take advantage of this offering, with banks ready to provide up to 80% of the property’s value. The loan, encompassing principal and interest, is paid out monthly, with a provision for lump sum payments in the event of emergencies.

The Catch: Cultural and Financial Hurdles

However, this seemingly beneficial scheme faces a series of limitations. Cultural practices in India, where property is often viewed as a legacy to be passed on to the next generation, act as a significant deterrent. Other factors such as restrictions on properties older than 40 years, mandatory residency requirements for borrowers in the mortgaged house, the need for insurance, and caps on loan amounts, further complicate the scenario. Additionally, banks are wary due to the intricacies involved in auctioning properties, and the risk of non-recovery if the property degrades over the loan tenure.

Financial Prudence: Not a One-Size-Fits-All Solution

Reverse mortgages suit a specific subset of seniors: those with no dependents who require inheritance, and those owning relatively newer properties that do not exceed the bank’s loan cap. Financial advisors advocate for meticulous planning and consultation before opting for a reverse mortgage, given the reality of fixed income and escalating expenses due to inflation. This prudent approach ensures that the decision to opt for a reverse mortgage truly aligns with the financial needs and circumstances of the senior citizen.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

