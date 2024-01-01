en English
Finance

Retirement in 2024: Navigating the Tax Landscape

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST
Retirement in 2024: Navigating the Tax Landscape

As we welcome 2024, many Americans are setting financial resolutions, with nearly 10% citing retirement planning as their paramount financial goal. Yet, a common misconception often clouds the retirement vision: a belief that taxes will no longer significantly impact one’s finances. This is far from the truth. In reality, taxes can pose a considerable burden, especially when retirees live on fixed incomes. Therefore, for those on the cusp of retirement this year, being tax-savvy is crucial.

Navigating Retirement Account Options

A viable strategy for retirees who continue to work after retirement is to contribute to a traditional Individual Retirement Account (IRA). Unlike certain retirement accounts, there is no age limit for contributing to a traditional IRA, provided the contributions originate from earned income. This approach can help reduce taxes on their earnings. However, it’s essential to remember that withdrawals from traditional IRA savings are taxed, and required minimum distributions must eventually be taken.

Converting Traditional IRA to Roth IRA

A strategic move for retirees could be converting a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA before retirement. Why? Roth IRA withdrawals are tax-free, and there are no required distributions during the owner’s lifetime. However, this conversion should be executed with care to avoid a hefty tax bill. Understanding the nuances of the conversion process and its tax implications is key to leveraging this strategy effectively.

Social Security Benefits and Taxes

Social Security benefits may not escape the taxman either. Depending on one’s income, these benefits could be subject to federal taxes. Moreover, certain states also tax these benefits. However, the landscape is shifting. Starting in 2024, Nebraska and Missouri will cease taxing Social Security benefits, a factor that could influence retirees’ decision to relocate there.

High Earners, Social Security Taxes, and Retirement

2024 will witness an increase in the salary limit subjected to Social Security tax, affecting high earners by requiring them to pay more in Social Security taxes. For these individuals, managing income to reduce exposure to Social Security payroll taxes will become crucial. Strategies could range from earning more to earning less, each with its potential impact on future Social Security benefits. As such, reducing taxable earnings should be considered with caution, keeping in mind its effect on future Social Security benefits.

In conclusion, as retirement looms, staying informed about evolving tax changes and rules is fundamental. It can help minimize tax liabilities and ensure retirees make the most of their retirement income. Working with a financial advisor throughout this journey can facilitate informed decision-making, helping maintain a comfortable and fulfilling retirement.

Finance
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

