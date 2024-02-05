Retirement Expert Challenges Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey's 12% Return Claims

Financial gurus Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey have recently come under fire for their claims that a 12% annual return on S&P 500 index fund investments is achievable. David Blanchett, a retirement expert and head of retirement research at PGIM DC Solutions, has criticised these high-return assumptions as 'absolutely nuts', referring to them as fundamentally flawed due to their disregard for two critical factors: volatility and annual inflation.

Questioning the 12% Return

Blanchett argues that the 12% return figure, often touted by Orman and Ramsey, fails to account for the inherent volatility of the stock market. This oversight, he suggests, leads to a significant overestimation of potential returns. Furthermore, Blanchett stresses that annual inflation, a reality of any economy, further erodes the net value of these purported returns. According to him, a more realistic expectation for an aggressive investor would be a 7% return, or 5% for a balanced portfolio when considering inflation, fees, and taxes.

A Response from Orman and Ramsey

In response to the criticism, Orman has defended her statement, saying her intent was to emphasize the power of compounding interest for young investors, not to promise specific returns. She went on to suggest a more conservative estimate of 4-5% return. Dave Ramsey's website, however, continues to claim that a 12% return is reasonable based on market history.

Asset Allocation and Retirement Planning

Financial experts generally advise that asset allocation should become more conservative as one approaches retirement, with a suggested equity allocation of 110 minus the individual's age at retirement. This article underscores the importance of adopting a long-term investment mindset and the role of regular savings in successful retirement planning. It also highlights the fact that bonds, which are less risky than stocks, have historically returned an average of 4.5% annually.