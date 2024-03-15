Retirement Decisions Unaffected by Savings Size, Hearts & Wallets Study Reveals

Despite common beliefs linking retirement readiness to specific savings benchmarks, a recent report from Hearts & Wallets uncovers that the decision to retire often occurs independently of financial milestones.

The analysis, leveraging data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Federal Reserve alongside a comprehensive survey of nearly 6,000 individuals, highlights a surprising disconnect between asset levels and retirement status among U.S. households aged 55 and above, who control a significant 74% of investable assets.

Shifting Perspectives on Retirement

The report's revelations challenge conventional wisdom about retirement planning, showing that 36% of individuals aged 55 to 64 are already retired, regardless of having less than $50,000 or upwards of $2 million in investable assets. This indicates a broader trend of retirement being a choice influenced by factors beyond mere financial readiness. Laura Varas, CEO and founder of Hearts & Wallets, emphasizes that retirement is more about achieving financial stability, such as eliminating debt and adjusting lifestyles, rather than hitting a specific savings target.

Work Beyond Wealth

The study also sheds light on the motivations driving people to continue working past traditional retirement age. Carolyn McClanahan, a certified financial planner and member of the CNBC Financial Advisor Council, distinguishes between individuals who work for fulfillment and those who work out of fear of financial insecurity. For some, work is integral to their identity and well-being, making retirement less appealing. Others, however, remain in the workforce due to concerns about outliving their savings, especially given the uncertainty surrounding the duration of their retirement years.

Preparing for Uncertain Retirement Timelines

Unexpected early retirement remains a significant factor, with almost half of workers retiring sooner than planned due to health issues or job changes. McClanahan advises focusing on understanding essential living costs and ensuring a financial buffer to support those needs without employment income. This strategic planning can help mitigate the fear of financial inadequacy that plagues many potential retirees, offering a clearer path toward a secure retirement.

As societal norms and financial realities evolve, so too do the concepts of retirement and financial security. This study from Hearts & Wallets invites a reevaluation of traditional retirement planning strategies, urging individuals to consider a more holistic approach that encompasses personal fulfillment, health, and financial housekeeping.