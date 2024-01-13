en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Retirement Confidence Declines in the US: Strategies to Bolster Savings

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
Retirement Confidence Declines in the US: Strategies to Bolster Savings

Retirement confidence amongst American workers and retirees has taken a significant tumble, according to the 2023 report by the Employee Benefit Research Institute and Greenwald Research. The report reveals a sharp drop in confidence levels: from 73% to 64% amongst workers, and from 77% to 73% amongst retirees. This marks the most substantial decrease since the financial crisis of 2008. The decline is largely attributed to insufficient savings and the burden of high inflation.

Addressing the Retirement Confidence Crisis

The current financial landscape presents challenges in retirement planning. However, experts offer crucial advice to help navigate these turbulent times. The suggested strategy is simple yet challenging: save more money. This approach becomes complex when individuals are already struggling with everyday expenses while also trying to build a retirement nest egg.

Four Key Decisions for Retirement Savings

To help improve retirement savings, four critical decisions have been identified:

Firstly, individuals should review their Social Security statements by age 60. This review will ensure the accuracy of the records and provide an understanding of potential benefits at different claiming ages. By delaying Social Security claims beyond the earliest eligibility age of 62, retirees can see an 8% increase in benefits for each year deferred until age 70. These benefits are adjusted for inflation, providing a secure return.

Secondly, the 65th birthday is another crucial milestone, marking the eligibility for Medicare. The initial enrollment period spans seven months around this date. Enrollment decisions should be made judiciously, considering any existing healthcare coverage through employment. Additionally, retirees might want to consider Medigap plans to cover out-of-pocket costs or Medicare Part D for prescription drugs.

Securing Retirement Amid Economic Uncertainty

While the drop in retirement confidence is concerning, it does not signify an insurmountable hurdle. Through careful planning and informed decision-making, individuals can bolster their retirement security, despite the economic uncertainties. Seeking assistance from a financial advisor could be beneficial, especially for those who feel overwhelmed by the task of retirement planning. It is crucial to remember that while the current market conditions and inflation rates may be daunting, they are not permanent. A proactive approach to retirement savings could make all the difference in ensuring a secure future.

0
Finance
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
2 mins ago
Stock Market in 2024: A Year of Cautious Optimism
The dawn of 2024 has seen Wall Street strategists predict a cool-off in the stock market after a period of sustained growth. With an average year-end price target for the S&P 500 at 4,800, a mere 1% increase from current trading figures, the market’s feverish climb appears to be tempering. However, this does not necessarily
Stock Market in 2024: A Year of Cautious Optimism
Moroccan Automotive Sector Soars to New Heights in 2024
8 mins ago
Moroccan Automotive Sector Soars to New Heights in 2024
Wealth Surge for Rich Listers Amidst Bull Market
9 mins ago
Wealth Surge for Rich Listers Amidst Bull Market
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 mins ago
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Toronto City Council Approves Budget with Property Tax Hike
7 mins ago
Toronto City Council Approves Budget with Property Tax Hike
Boda Bodas: A Lifeline for Young Tanzanians Amid Economic Challenges
8 mins ago
Boda Bodas: A Lifeline for Young Tanzanians Amid Economic Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Enduring Appeal: Insights from 2024 Battleground States
11 seconds
Trump's Enduring Appeal: Insights from 2024 Battleground States
New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators: A Clash of Offensive Might and Defensive Strategy
29 seconds
New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators: A Clash of Offensive Might and Defensive Strategy
Socceroos Triumph over India in Asian Cup Opener: An Account of Mastery and Milestones
48 seconds
Socceroos Triumph over India in Asian Cup Opener: An Account of Mastery and Milestones
Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing
2 mins
Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing
Britain Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Rising Tensions
2 mins
Britain Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Rising Tensions
Chinese Envoy to UN Raises Alarm Over Forced Displacement of Palestinians
3 mins
Chinese Envoy to UN Raises Alarm Over Forced Displacement of Palestinians
Political Shake-Up: Another PTI Leader Joins IPP Ahead of General Election 2024
3 mins
Political Shake-Up: Another PTI Leader Joins IPP Ahead of General Election 2024
Jesse Watters Criticizes Democrats Over Immigration Following Jerry Nadler's Remarks
4 mins
Jesse Watters Criticizes Democrats Over Immigration Following Jerry Nadler's Remarks
Jordan Cox's Wicketkeeping Blunder Sparks Criticism in Big Bash League Game
4 mins
Jordan Cox's Wicketkeeping Blunder Sparks Criticism in Big Bash League Game
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
60 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app