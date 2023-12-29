en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Rethinking the Credit Card Strategy for Teens: Expert Insights

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:23 pm EST
Rethinking the Credit Card Strategy for Teens: Expert Insights

In a bid to instill early financial responsibility, parents often add their teenagers as authorized users on their credit cards, a practice that might not be as beneficial as it seems. According to Erik Beguin, CEO of Austin Capital Bank and former member of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Community Bank Advisory Council, this approach does not allow teenagers to build a robust credit profile. As authorized users, they bear no financial responsibility for the credit card bill, and therefore, their credit reports do not reflect payment history, a key factor in building a strong credit profile.

Co-Signing: A Better Approach?

Beguin suggests an alternative; adding the child as a co-signer. This way, they share both the risk and reward of credit responsibility. This sentiment is echoed by financial advisor Derek Miser. However, he warns parents that they may be liable for any unpaid debt. As co-signers, teens start building their credit profiles, learning first-hand about the implications of late payments, high credit utilization, and other factors that can impact their credit scores.

Navigating the Credit Landscape

Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com, recommends that young adults establish their own credit within six months to a year after being added to their parent’s card. On the other hand, for those without a credit history, secured credit cards, which require a cash deposit serving as the credit line, can be a viable option.

The Importance of a Good Credit Score

Credit scores, crucial in determining credit risk and loan eligibility, range from 300 to 850 in the FICO model. A score above 670 is considered good, but Matt Schulz from LendingTree advises that a score over 800 is likely to secure loan approval and the lowest interest rates.

Experts emphasize the importance of financial education at home, suggesting that conversations about managing credit and responsible debt usage should start before the teenage years and continue as part of a broader financial literacy effort. It is essential to equip young adults with the right financial tools and knowledge, promoting financial independence and responsible credit behavior.

0
Education Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bermuda to Reevaluate School Closure Criteria Amid Education Reform

By BNN Correspondents

VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp: An Alliance for Environmental Sustainability

By Salman Khan

National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Kenyan Students' Future Uncertain as High School Fees Become a Barrier

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda's President Museveni Unveils 18 Skilling Hubs to Boost Vocation ...
@Education · 50 mins
Uganda's President Museveni Unveils 18 Skilling Hubs to Boost Vocation ...
heart comment 0
Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand’s Smoke-Free Goals

By Mazhar Abbas

Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand's Smoke-Free Goals
Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription

By Geeta Pillai

Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription
Bridging the Skills Gap: Ryan Craig Advocates for More Apprenticeships

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Bridging the Skills Gap: Ryan Craig Advocates for More Apprenticeships
Rajnath Singh Credits India’s Youth for Nation’s Progress at Tezpur University Convocation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Rajnath Singh Credits India's Youth for Nation's Progress at Tezpur University Convocation
Latest Headlines
World News
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
21 seconds
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
25 seconds
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
50 seconds
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
2 mins
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
3 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
3 mins
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
5 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
8 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
9 mins
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
18 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
19 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app