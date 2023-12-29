Rethinking the Credit Card Strategy for Teens: Expert Insights

In a bid to instill early financial responsibility, parents often add their teenagers as authorized users on their credit cards, a practice that might not be as beneficial as it seems. According to Erik Beguin, CEO of Austin Capital Bank and former member of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Community Bank Advisory Council, this approach does not allow teenagers to build a robust credit profile. As authorized users, they bear no financial responsibility for the credit card bill, and therefore, their credit reports do not reflect payment history, a key factor in building a strong credit profile.

Co-Signing: A Better Approach?

Beguin suggests an alternative; adding the child as a co-signer. This way, they share both the risk and reward of credit responsibility. This sentiment is echoed by financial advisor Derek Miser. However, he warns parents that they may be liable for any unpaid debt. As co-signers, teens start building their credit profiles, learning first-hand about the implications of late payments, high credit utilization, and other factors that can impact their credit scores.

Navigating the Credit Landscape

Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com, recommends that young adults establish their own credit within six months to a year after being added to their parent’s card. On the other hand, for those without a credit history, secured credit cards, which require a cash deposit serving as the credit line, can be a viable option.

The Importance of a Good Credit Score

Credit scores, crucial in determining credit risk and loan eligibility, range from 300 to 850 in the FICO model. A score above 670 is considered good, but Matt Schulz from LendingTree advises that a score over 800 is likely to secure loan approval and the lowest interest rates.

Experts emphasize the importance of financial education at home, suggesting that conversations about managing credit and responsible debt usage should start before the teenage years and continue as part of a broader financial literacy effort. It is essential to equip young adults with the right financial tools and knowledge, promoting financial independence and responsible credit behavior.