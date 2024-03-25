Rethinking Tax Cuts: Experts Urge Government Action Beyond Stage 3

Just months before millions of Australians are set to benefit from more than $21 billion in tax relief, calls are intensifying for Treasurer Jim Chalmers to reform the tax system. This reform would aim to permanently eliminate bracket creep and shield workers from escalating cost-of-living pressures. Research unveiled on Monday by two separate entities indicates that the upcoming stage 3 tax cuts, effective from July 1, will scarcely compensate for the bracket creep experienced by Australians over the prior seven years.

Understanding Bracket Creep and Tax Reforms

Bracket creep occurs when an individual's average tax rate increases as their income rises, pushing them into higher tax brackets or subjecting a larger portion of their income to higher marginal rates. Despite the Albanese government's adjustments to the stage 3 tax cuts, initially proposed in the 2018-19 budget by then-treasurer Scott Morrison, tax expert Paul Tilley highlights the necessity of yearly indexing of tax thresholds. Tilley's suggestions aim at either aligning the adjustments with inflation or the annual wage increase rate, thereby addressing the bracket creep issue more effectively.

The Call for Indexation

Both the Australian National University's tax and transfer policy institute and the Centre for Independent Studies advocate for the automatic indexation of tax thresholds to inflation. This measure would prevent the gradual increase of the tax burden particularly on low to middle-income Australians, a situation that is projected to worsen without further tax cuts. Matthew Taylor and Robert Carling's research emphasizes how a median wage earner's tax bill could significantly rise over the next decade without changes to the tax thresholds, underscoring the urgency for indexing measures.

Implications for Future Tax Reforms

Indexing tax thresholds could simplify the tax system, allowing for a shift in focus towards broader tax reform issues, such as the taxation of savings and the use of companies and trusts. This approach would not only address bracket creep permanently but also ensure that future tax cuts are genuine and transparent regarding their intent. As the federal government prepares its submission to the Fair Work Commission's annual wage review, the emphasis remains on preventing real wage declines for Australia's low-paid workers in the face of moderated inflation.