Education

Rethinking College Affordability: Public vs. Private Institutions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:26 am EST
Public colleges have long been perceived as the more affordable option for students, especially those residing in-state. This notion has led 78% of families, according to a Sallie Mae report, to eliminate higher-cost schools from their consideration. However, the reality may be far different as we delve deeper into scholarships and financial aid offered by private colleges and their potential to significantly bring down the out-of-pocket expenses for students.

Public Vs Private: The Tuition Dilemma

The crux of the matter lies in understanding the tuition structure of public and private colleges. On the surface, tuition at public colleges for in-state students is significantly lower than that for out-of-state students or those attending private colleges. The College Board reports that out-of-state tuition and fees for the 2022-23 academic year averaged $28,240 at public colleges, compared to the $39,400 average at private colleges. This difference has led 46% of college applicants to cite affordability as their primary reason for choosing a school.

Unmasking the True Costs: Scholarships and Financial Aid

Scratching beneath the surface reveals a different story. When factoring in scholarships and financial aid, private colleges may potentially become more affordable. The average scholarship award at some private colleges can exceed $50,000, substantially reducing the out-of-pocket costs. Private institutions often have more financial resources for aid, making them competitive with public schools in terms of final costs. Robert Franek, editor-in-chief of The Princeton Review, emphasizes this point.

Deciphering the College Cost Puzzle

Mark Kantrowitz, a higher education expert, advises students to consider the net cost of attendance, including tuition, fees, and financial aid, to compare colleges effectively. He also suggests that the total borrowed through student loans should not exceed the student’s projected starting salary to ensure manageable repayment within 10 years. A visit to the college campuses in person is recommended for getting a better sense of the school’s fit beyond what can be gleaned from written materials.

As the labyrinth of college costs unfolds, understanding the full picture of financial aid and total expenses becomes crucial in making an informed decision. Institutions like Princeton University and Yale have removed student loans from their financial aid packages, making higher education more accessible to students from lower-income families. The average student loan borrower owes more than $30,000, affecting their ability to purchase homes and increase personal wealth. Thus, the quest for affordable higher education continues, with the hope that more institutions will follow suit and bring about a seismic shift in the college affordability landscape.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

