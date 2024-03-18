Rethinking Canada's Monetary Policy: Dual Mandates and Diverse Decision-Making for the Bank of Canada

As the Bank of Canada faces its monetary policy framework agreement expiration at the end of 2026, discussions about structural changes become increasingly pertinent. The central bank's traditional focus on inflation targeting is under scrutiny due to the prevalent impact of supply shocks, such as those experienced during the post-pandemic period. Supply-side factors, including supply chain disruptions and trade restrictions, have played a significant role in driving inflation, suggesting a need for a broader approach that also considers economic growth and stability.
Understanding the Impact of Supply Shocks
Supply shocks pose a unique challenge to monetary authorities. These shocks, which can stem from various sources including geopolitical tensions and technological advances, have the dual effect of increasing inflation and stifling economic growth. The recent decline in inflation rates from 8 per cent in June 2022 to 3 per cent in June 2023, accompanied by steady GDP growth, indicates that factors other than demand suppression through interest rate hikes are at play. This scenario underscores the limitations of a singular focus on inflation and highlights the importance of addressing supply-side factors.
The Case for a Dual Mandate
The concept of a dual mandate, where central banks are tasked with balancing the objectives of price stability and maximum employment, is gaining traction internationally. Countries like New Zealand, the United States, and Australia have already integrated such mandates into their central banking systems. For Canada, adopting a dual mandate could provide a more holistic approach to monetary policy, enabling the Bank of Canada to better navigate the complexities of modern economic challenges, including those posed by supply shocks.
Diversifying Decision-Making
Another aspect worth considering is the structure of decision-making within the Bank of Canada. Currently, the decision-making process is relatively closed, with a lack of diverse perspectives that could enrich policy discussions. By incorporating external members from academia, business, and labor organizations into its decision-making committees, the Bank of Canada could benefit from a broader range of insights and reduce the risk of groupthink. This approach has been successfully adopted by central banks in other countries, leading to more balanced and effective monetary policy decisions.
The upcoming expiry of the Bank of Canada's monetary policy framework agreement presents a timely opportunity to rethink and potentially revamp the bank's approach to monetary policy. As supply shocks continue to play a significant role in shaping the economic landscape, adopting a dual mandate and diversifying the bank's decision-making process could offer a more adaptive and inclusive strategy for navigating future challenges. Such changes hold the promise of fostering a more resilient and balanced Canadian economy.