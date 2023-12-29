en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Retail Trading Booms in India Amid Rising Risk Appetite

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:23 pm EST
Retail Trading Booms in India Amid Rising Risk Appetite

In a remarkable trend, India is witnessing a surge in retail trading activity, particularly in the high-stakes arena of the derivatives market. The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE), the world’s largest derivatives exchange, in terms of the volume of contracts traded, has seen its futures and options notional turnover more than double over the past year. This development emphasizes the growing appetite of investors for higher-risk and potentially higher-reward opportunities.

Rivalries in the Indian Stock Exchange Landscape

This trend is not confined to the NSE alone; its competitor, BSE Ltd., is also making significant strides to capture a larger share of this rapidly expanding market. The enthusiasm of investors, especially in high-risk bets, is evident. While the NSE continues to dominate the derivatives trading in India, BSE Ltd. is not far behind, ramping up its efforts to secure a bigger piece of this burgeoning market.

Broader Financial Trends

The increase in retail trading and derivatives turnover is in line with broader financial trends and dynamics. These were discussed by global leaders at platforms like the New Economy Gateway series in Morocco, addressing pressing issues such as the decelerating global economy, inflationary pressures on food and energy, supply-chain disruptions, and escalating concerns over sovereign debt crises.

Investment Tips for the New Year

As we step into 2024, markets are brimming with optimism with the Nifty50 and Sensex at all-time highs and midcaps and smallcaps on the rise. The top three PMS managers, Siddhartha Bhaiya of Aequitas, Rishi Gupta of Shepherd’s Hill, and Ashish Goel of InvestSavvy, provide seven tips for investors for the New Year. They advise focusing on numbers over narratives, investing in fundamentally sound companies, opting for simplicity over complexity, and avoiding leverage and trading tips.

Providing valuable insights and connections to these critical developments in the global economy is Bloomberg, a key player in the financial information landscape. As we look ahead, these trends and tips could help shape the investment strategies of both experienced and novice investors.

0
Business Finance India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

British Columbia Film Industry: A Year of Strife, Struggle, and Hope

By Sakchi Khandelwal

iHuman Inc. Sees Substantial Rise in Short Interest Amid Growing Investor Confidence

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BC Assessment Data Reveals Property Value Trends: A Comprehensive News Roundup

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Inotiv Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest; Craig Hallum Adjusts Target Price

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Corporate Governance, Innovative Research, and Financial Trends: Stepp ...
@Business · 3 mins
Corporate Governance, Innovative Research, and Financial Trends: Stepp ...
heart comment 0
Microsoft and Tech Industry’s Exciting Developments Usher in 2024

By Salman Khan

Microsoft and Tech Industry's Exciting Developments Usher in 2024
Brazil Unveils Tax Incentives to Boost Economy and Foster Sustainability

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil Unveils Tax Incentives to Boost Economy and Foster Sustainability
Gadget Flow: A Year of Growth and Innovation

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Gadget Flow: A Year of Growth and Innovation
Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge

By Dil Bar Irshad

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge
Latest Headlines
World News
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
10 seconds
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
14 seconds
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
39 seconds
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
2 mins
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
3 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
3 mins
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
5 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
8 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
9 mins
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
18 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
19 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app