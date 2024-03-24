Retail Recession Looms: Long Road to Recovery for Australian Retailers

Australia's retail landscape faces a prolonged recovery period, not expected to rebound fully until mid-2025, as stubborn inflation and high interest rates deter consumer spending. KPMG has revised its forecasts downward, indicating a slower-than-anticipated recuperation from what has been termed a 'retail recession.' This comes despite efforts by retailers to entice consumers with discounts and deals.

Current State of the Retail Sector

Despite the allure of last year's Black Friday sales, the December quarter saw retail turnover growth halve compared to the previous year. This sluggish performance has led KPMG to predict a delayed recovery for the sector, still grappling with the impacts of what it has identified as a 12-month long retail recession. The firm's national retail and consumer lead, James Stewart, noted that while the sector might have hit its lowest point last year, the momentum towards recovery is slow and expected to take longer than originally hoped.

Consumer Behavior and Business Struggles

In the latter half of last year, consumers leaned towards retailers offering 'everyday low pricing,' including Kmart and Bunnings, and shifted towards online platforms like Kogan.com.au for better deals. However, traditional retailers such as Myer and Nick Scali reported declines in sales and profits. While there was optimism about a potential boost in consumer spending power due to upcoming tax cuts and a stabilization in interest rates, businesses remain burdened by rising operating costs across various sectors, including electricity, fuel, and wages. This has forced many retailers to discount heavily, putting additional pressure on their margins.

Looking Ahead

The Reserve Bank has issued warnings of tough conditions persisting for borrowers throughout the year, which could lead to reduced consumer spending. However, there is a silver lining as higher wages and potential interest rate cuts in 2025 may offer some relief. Despite the challenging environment, certain sectors such as food and household goods may show resilience due to essential demand and an influx of migrants necessitating furniture and other household items. Stewart concludes that while no category will emerge unscathed, some businesses may perform better than others based on their operational models and market strategies.