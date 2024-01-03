Resurgence of US Dollar and Treasury Yields: Impact on Gold, Oil, and Bitcoin

The financial markets have begun the new year with interesting shifts in the major asset classes, shaped largely by a resurgence in the US dollar and Treasury yields. The ripple effects of these movements are visible in the performance of assets such as gold, oil, and Bitcoin.

Resurgence of the US Dollar and Treasury Yields

The US dollar has commenced the new year on a high note, owed in part to an uptick in US Treasury yields. This has led to speculations around potential rate cuts in 2024. The bolstered dollar has resulted in the weakening of the Euro, Sterling, and the Japanese yen. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which currently stands at 102.103, trading below both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, suggests a bearish trend in the medium to long-term outlook.

Gold Maintains Bullish Outlook

Despite the pressure from a stronger US dollar, gold has managed to uphold a bullish trend that began in early October, marked by a series of higher lows and higher highs. The precious metal enjoys support near $2,010 per ounce and has the potential to surpass the December high of $2,088.5 per ounce, with a target set at the spike high of $2,146.8 per ounce. However, market sentiment, as indicated by retail trader data, suggests that prices might continue to drop due to a majority being net-long on gold.

Oil Prices Influenced by Geopolitical Tensions

Oil prices have been subjected to the influence of geopolitical tensions following Iran’s deployment of a warship to the Red Sea, a significant conduit for global oil and LNG shipments. Prices are currently above $73 per barrel, drawing support from the 20-day simple moving average. Subsequent support is expected at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $70.36 per barrel and a critical low around $67 per barrel.

Bitcoin Rally Driven by Anticipatory Positioning

Bitcoin has witnessed a robust rally, fueled by expectations of SEC approval for spot Bitcoin ETFs and anticipatory positioning ahead of the next Bitcoin halving in April. The cryptocurrency faces resistance just under $48,200, and a significant level at the December 2021 triple top of around $52,000.

This technical analysis of the major assets illustrates how geopolitical events and economic data are shaping market trends and offers insights into potential investment strategies for the coming months.