Resilience Amidst Turbulence: The Evolving Landscape of Aircraft Leasing

The aircraft leasing sector, in the face of daunting challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, has demonstrated an impressive resilience. Leasing companies have financed over 50% of deliveries from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) during the pandemic, and this figure rose to around 60% in 2022. The sector’s significance has escalated, controlling over half of the global commercial airline fleet.

Rising Influence of Leasing Companies

The surge in leasing companies’ influence is largely attributed to an increase in sale-and-leaseback agreements. These agreements have emerged as a lifeline for airlines, enabling them to manage liabilities and bolster short-term liquidity. However, the sector’s triumphs do not come without their trials, the most prominent being the impact of rising global interest rates on lease rates for aircraft.

Lease Rates and Global Interest

Even though lease rates have seen a hike, the effect is somewhat delayed due to the small proportion of lease renewals each year. Leasing firms, taking advantage of the low rates, have built up liquidity reserves, often through unsecured bond markets. However, they now face the predicament of needing to issue new debt at higher costs or diversifying their financing sources.

The Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its Impact

The conflict in Russia and Ukraine has added a layer of complexity to the sector, with the potential loss of more than 400 lessor-owned aircraft stranded in Russia. The risk associated with this situation has curtailed asset-backed securitisations as a source of financing.

Looking Towards the Future

The strategic future of the aircraft leasing sector was a prime focus at the CAPA’s World Aviation Summit in Abu Dhabi. Industry leaders deliberated on topics such as rebuilding airlines’ credit ratings post-debt, managing higher debt costs, exploring alternative financing options, and incorporating ESG considerations into financing. The sector’s evolving landscape will continue to be a topic of importance at the forthcoming CAPA Airline Leader Summit World & Awards for Excellence in Belgrade, Serbia, set for November 2024.