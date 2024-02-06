Reserve Bank of Australia Holds Interest Rates Steady Amid Quicker Inflation Decrease

In a significant monetary policy decision, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has elected to hold interest rates steady amid indications of a quicker-than-expected decrease in inflation. The central bank's decision to maintain the interest rates is seen as a crucial move, reflecting its confidence in current measures to control inflation, and its commitment to stabilize prices while fostering economic growth.

The RBA's Assessment and Decision

The RBA's statement on monetary policy outlined its assessment of the current economic and financial conditions, revealing that despite being high, inflation is on a downward trend. The decision to keep interest rates steady aims to support the gradual return of inflation to the 2-3 percent target range. However, the bank clarified that future decisions would be data-driven and dependent on evolving risks, and a further increase in interest rates was still a possibility.

Interest Rates Remain Unchanged

The central bank decided to leave the cash rate target and the interest rate paid on Exchange Settlement balances unchanged at 4.35 percent and 4.25 percent, respectively. Although there has been progress, inflation remains high at 4.1 percent, and the economic outlook is uncertain. The RBA Board reiterated its vigilance towards inflation risks, emphasizing that the highest priority is to return inflation to target within a reasonable timeframe. Thus, the path of interest rates will depend upon the data and evolving assessment of risks, and a further increase in interest rates cannot be ruled out.

Market Reactions and Projections

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) reacted to the RBA's decision by closing down 0.6% to 7,581 points. RBA Governor Michele Bullock addressed concerns about inflation and risks to Australia's economy, including potential supply shocks from overseas and other uncertainties. Despite the impact of the tighter monetary policy on households, the RBA has kept interest rates steady at 4.35 percent. This decision came after softer-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures showed inflation eased to just 4.1 percent in the year to December. The bank also released fresh economic forecasts, projecting a decline in headline inflation to 3.3 percent by mid-year and a return to the 2 to 3 percent target band by the second half of 2025.