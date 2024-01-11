en English
Finance

Research Uncovers the Transformative Power of Digital Experience Platforms in Fintech

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:58 pm EST
In a recent study, Sourabh Sethi, Technology Lead at Infosys Technologies Limited, and Sarah Panda, Senior Applied Scientist at Microsoft, have shed light on the pivotal role of Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs) in the evolution of the Fintech industry. The research explores how DXPs, with their capacity to integrate diverse technologies across customer journeys, are filling the void left by traditional Content Management Systems (CMS).

DXPs: A Catalyst for Digital Transformation

DXPs offer a unified solution for organizations to customize digital experiences in various business contexts, including B2C, B2B, and B2E. The research emphasizes how DXPs are propelling the digital transformation of financial institutions by enabling seamless experiences, streamlining processes, and fostering the adoption of innovative business models. The platforms are particularly instrumental in enhancing digital banking, personal finance apps, payment services, and wealth management.

The Symbiosis of DXPs and Digital Transformation

The study underscores the symbiotic relationship between DXPs and digital transformation. As the financial sector evolves, DXPs serve as an essential tool for institutions seeking to stay ahead in a rapidly changing landscape. The interplay between DXPs and digital transformation strategies is central to the delivery of superior digital experiences that are now a competitive essential in the financial sector.

Market Trends Shaping the Future of DXPs

The research concludes with an analysis of market trends, such as advanced personalization, multi-channel experiences, voice-activated devices, and data privacy compliance, that are shaping the future of DXPs. These trends indicate the continual evolution of DXPs to meet changing consumer preferences and regulatory requirements. As a result, DXPs are set to have a far-reaching impact on the financial sector’s digital transformation efforts.

Through their collaborative research, Sethi and Panda offer a comprehensive perspective on the transformative power of DXPs, underscoring their role in promoting innovation, efficiency, and customer-centricity in the Fintech industry.

Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

