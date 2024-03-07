Republic Capital Bolsters Leadership, Expands in Southeast with Top Industry Executives Joining

Republic Capital Group, a premier independent investment bank, announced the addition of Michael Reed and Marc Irizarry as Partner and Managing Director, marking a significant expansion into the Southeast. Founder and CEO, John Langston, hailed the newcomers as highly skilled and experienced in wealth and asset management, poised to drive client success and firm growth.

Strategic Expansion and Leadership

Michael Reed, before joining Republic, was instrumental in Dakota Wealth Management's meteoric rise, managing a 12-fold increase in enterprise value and significantly expanding the team and operational footprint. As he takes on the role of spearheading Republic's new Southeast location, Reed's track record promises a bright future for the firm's regional presence. Marc Irizarry, with over 25 years in financial services and a stellar career that includes founding MSI and pivotal roles at Goldman Sachs and Chiron Investment Management, brings unparalleled expertise and insight to Republic. His anticipation to shape the future of the asset and wealth management industries underscores the profound impact these appointments are expected to have.

Commitment to Excellence

Republic Capital Group's reputation for excellence in investment banking services to the RIA, asset, and wealth management sectors is set to be enhanced by these strategic hires. The firm's dedication to identifying opportunities, delivering innovative solutions, and providing thoughtful advice is echoed in the enthusiasm of its newest leaders. Their extensive experience and achievements in wealth management and strategic advisory roles are a testament to Republic's commitment to excellence and growth.

Looking Ahead

The addition of Michael Reed and Marc Irizarry to Republic Capital Group signifies more than just an expansion; it represents a strategic evolution. With these industry veterans at the helm of key initiatives, Republic is poised to establish a stronger presence in the Southeast and beyond. Their leadership is expected not only to fortify Republic's position in the wealth and asset management industry but also to pioneer new avenues for client success and firm innovation.