Renault Introduces Enhanced PCP Offers for Clio and Captur Models

A new chapter unfolds in the realm of automotive financing as Renault introduces enhanced Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) offers for their popular Clio and Captur models. Effective until April 2, 2024, these revamped deals promise an affordable and enticing pathway to owning a brand-new Renault.

Reimagined Financing: Lower Deposits, Reduced Monthly Payments

Emphasizing accessibility, Renault has harmonized the initial customer deposit with the monthly payment, creating a balanced financial landscape for prospective buyers. This strategic move is further fortified by the company's amplified deposit contribution, ranging from £1,000 to £2,000 for selected models.

"Renault's commitment to providing flexible and accommodating finance options has never been stronger," asserts a company representative. "These enhanced PCP offers empower our customers to make their dream of owning a Renault a reality."

The Stars of the Show: Clio and Captur Models

Four models, in particular, are the crown jewels of this financing extravaganza: the TCe 90 evolution version of the Clio, the Clio E-Tech full hybrid 145, the TCe 90 evolution version of the Captur, and the Captur E-Tech full hybrid 145.

The Clio, celebrated for its exceptional driving dynamics and interior quality, is now available with a £1,000 initial customer deposit and monthly payments of £248 for 48 months. Aspiring owners can upgrade to the Clio E-Tech full hybrid 145 model for an additional £50 per month.

Meanwhile, the Captur, a formidable contender in the crossover segment, offers a similar financing structure with the TCe 90 evolution and Captur E-Tech full hybrid 145 models.

A Wealth of Features and Services

These PCP deals come laden with an array of features that cater to the modern driver's needs. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, LED automatic headlights, and more are integral components of the Clio and Captur models.

Beyond the vehicles themselves, Renault provides exclusive car maintenance plans, warranties, routine servicing, and breakdown assistance. Each car undergoes a rigorous inspection and reconditioning process before being offered for sale.

Secure online platforms enable customers to reserve their chosen vehicle with a fully refundable fee and explore alternative finance plans. The representative examples of PCP plans, deposit amounts, monthly payments, optional final payments, and total costs can all be found on Renault's official website.

As the automotive world continues to evolve, Renault's enhanced PCP offers for the Clio and Captur models serve as a testament to the company's dedication to customer satisfaction and financial flexibility. With lower deposits, reduced monthly payments, and a wealth of features and services, the journey to owning a new Renault has never been more enticing.

Contact Martins Group for more information on these exceptional PCP offers and embark on an enlightening expedition towards your new Renault vehicle.