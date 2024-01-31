RenaissanceRe Reports Robust Financial Performance for Q4 and Full-Year 2023

RenaissanceRe, the global provider of reinsurance and insurance, announced its financial victory in the fourth quarter and full-year 2023. Led by a team of top executives, the company disclosed significant growth and strategic accomplishments in an earnings conference call. The team included Kevin O'Donnell, President and CEO; Robert Qutub, Executive Vice President and CFO; David Marra, Executive Vice President and Group Chief Underwriting Officer; and Keith McCue, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations.

A Step Change in Property Catastrophe Reinsurance Pricing

One of the highlights of the call was the company's successful step change in property catastrophe reinsurance pricing. This significant move has helped the company achieve its strategic goals for 2023. Alongside this, the acquisition of Validus Re, a reinsurance asset, also played a pivotal role in the company's growth.

Impressive Fourth-Quarter Results

The company reported an operating income of $623 million for the fourth quarter, marking a 33% operating return on common equity. The figures were a testament to RenaissanceRe's strategic moves and financial robustness. Moreover, the company's net income skyrocketed from $448 million to $1.6 billion, while gross premiums written (GPW) rose to $1.8 billion and net premiums written (NPW) increased to $1.6 billion.

Stellar Full-Year Figures

For the full year, the company reported an impressive $1.8 billion in operating income, signaling a 29% operating return on common equity. This strong performance was coupled with a 48% growth in tangible book value plus accumulated dividends. The acquisition of Validus Re significantly contributed to these successful financial figures and is expected to continue bolstering the company's financial results. However, it's noteworthy that despite the growth, GPW fell from $9.2 billion in 2022 to $8.9 billion in 2023.

Bermuda's Corporate Tax Rate Adoption

RenaissanceRe has also successfully adapted to Bermuda's adoption of a 15% corporate tax rate starting in 2025. This new tax rate resulted in a one-time deferred tax benefit for the company and is expected to impact future effective tax rates to a lesser extent.

In summary, RenaissanceRe has displayed a strong financial performance and strategic growth in 2023, demonstrating a resilient and adaptive approach to the marketplace. The company's strategic moves, particularly the acquisition of Validus Re and the step change in property catastrophe reinsurance pricing, have set the stage for continued growth and financial stability.