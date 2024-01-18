Reliance Industries Prepares to Unveil Q3 Earnings Amidst High Expectations

Reliance Industries, a major player in India’s corporate landscape, is poised to release its third-quarter earnings report this Friday. Market analysts predict a 9.5% surge in the conglomerate’s net profit, expected to hit a robust 172.93 billion Indian rupees for the quarter ending December 31. This forecast, based on a FactSet poll, signifies a rise from the previous year’s figure of 157.92 billion rupees.

Reliance’s Stock Performance

The company’s shares have exhibited impressive growth, with a 5.3% uptick in 2024 up to Wednesday, and a 10% spike in the last quarter of 2023. Wednesday’s closing share price marked a solid 2,722.80 rupees. This performance underscores the firm’s resilience and investor confidence, in spite of challenges on the horizon.

Key Areas of Focus in the Earnings Report

An area of interest in the forthcoming earnings report is the performance of the oil-to-chemical (O2C) segment. This segment witnessed a robust 44% increase in earnings before interest and taxes in the previous quarter, a leap credited to improved gasoline margins. Also, the company’s debt burden remains a concern for investors. The finance costs swelled by 26% from the previous year, and the debt-service coverage ratio deteriorated. This aspect could potentially impact the company’s future profitability and operational efficiency.

Performance of Jio and Reliance Retail

Further, the growth trajectory of Reliance’s mobile and digital services, namely Jio, is under scrutiny. The previous quarter saw a moderate 7.5% increase in subscribers and a 2.5% climb in average revenue per user per month. The company’s consumer-facing sectors, Jio and Reliance Retail, are projected to report a strong quarter, offsetting any decline in the O2C business. The late festive season is anticipated to stimulate growth in Reliance Retail while the increase in subscribers during the quarter will likely boost Jio’s top-line growth.

The release of the third-quarter earnings report will provide a clearer picture of the overall financial health of the company and its various segments. A comprehensive examination of this report will allow investors to make informed decisions and foresee potential trends in the company’s performance.