REITs Face Increased Trading Discounts to Net Asset Value

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are currently trading at a significant discount to their net asset value (NAV), a trend that has been on the rise. As of January 31, the median discount to consensus NAV per share estimate reached an alarming 15.8%, ticking up from the 10.7% median discount reported as of December 29, 2023.

The Widest Gaps

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) is bearing the brunt of this downturn, trading at the largest discount. With a consensus NAV estimate standing at $11.39, its stock price lags behind at a meager $3.98. Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is also grappling with a substantial discount of 63.7% to its NAV per share estimate of $3.10. Other REITs including Orion Office REIT (ONL), BRT Apartments (BRT), Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), City Office REIT (CIO), Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM), Global Net Lease (GNL), Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP), and NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) are similarly trading at a discount.

Subsector Disparities

The fallout isn't evenly distributed across all REIT subsectors. The office REIT subsector is experiencing the largest discount at 30.6%, followed closely by the hotel subsector at a 23.8% discount. In stark contrast, data center REITs are enjoying a 15.9% premium to their NAV estimates. Healthcare REITs are also trading at a marginal premium of 0.1%.

Future Projections

Despite these dips, analysts are still projecting positive stock returns in 2024. This optimism is fueled by an anticipated uptick in earnings growth, with REITs expected to generate solid performance over the next few years. The diverse property sectors in the publicly traded REIT market, including promising growth sectors like cell towers and senior housing, offer some hope for the future. These trends reveal a varied and complex performance among REIT subsectors, with certain types such as data centers and healthcare maintaining or increasing their value relative to their NAV, while others, particularly office and hotel subsectors, grapple with more significant discounts.